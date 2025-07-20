5 Things WWE shouldn’t do at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is just around the corner, and the excitement among fans has been off the charts lately. The promotion has announced some huge matches and names for The Biggest Party of the Summer, including the in-ring debut of Jelly Roll, which has elevated the anticipation among fans for the premium live event.

SummerSlam is known for featuring some of the biggest surprises over the years, and that could happen again this time. The show might boost anticipation with some massive moments and potential surprises. However, if WWE makes specific decisions for the event, it could end up ruining the excitement for the future.

Let’s check out a few things that shouldn’t happen at the PLE.

#5. Rhea Ripley shouldn’t turn heel

Rhea Ripley is set to compete in a Triple Threat match for the Women’s World Championship against Naomi and IYO SKY at SummerSlam. The Eradicator has been on the losing end quite a number of times over the past few months and has failed to capture the gold.

This has sparked speculation about a possible heel turn for the star if she loses again this time. However, a potential heel turn could ruin all her momentum and love that she has gained over the years. Additionally, a heel turn during a time when the women’s division has some major babyface characters would be a much better decision.

#4. Jacob Fatu shouldn’t lose

The Samoan Werewolf Jacob Fatu lost his United States Championship to Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions, after Talla Tonga's massive debut. Both Sikoa and Fatu are now set to battle inside a steel cage at The Biggest Party of the Summer, which has the excitement rolling.

Considering Fatu's recent streak, another loss would ruin his momentum. A potential victory is what the star needs to build his character and move forward.

#3. Brock Lesnar shouldn’t return

The Beast Incarnate’s return to WWE has been eagerly awaited by millions around the world. The legend last appeared in the squared circle at SummerSlam 2023 and has been a huge name when it comes to the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Fans speculate that Brock Lesnar will make his return at the premium live event. However, WWE should wait a few weeks and have the Beast return at the event in Perth, making his comeback even more surprising and intriguing, especially since every storyline in WWE has been at its best lately.

#2. Gunther shouldn’t lose his title

The Ring General is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk at the premium live event. However, Gunther is unlikely to lose the title anytime soon unless a major MITB cash-in occurs.

CM Punk doesn’t currently need the World title added to his name, and the company shouldn’t waste the opportunity to further elevate Gunther’s position in the promotion.

#1. John Cena shouldn’t retain the Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes is set to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the showdown between the two. Given Rhodes’ recent run without the championship, it’s clear that The American Nightmare needs the title to further usher in his dominance as the face of WWE.

Cena, on the other hand, doesn’t need a title to keep himself on top ahead of his retirement. This is the reason the star should potentially lose the title to Cody Rhodes at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has planned for the stars next.

