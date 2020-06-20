5 Things WWE SmackDown got right this week (June 19, 2020)

WWE SmackDown had some great matches and segments this week that surely surprised the fans.

What will be next for the Universal Champion and SmackDown Tag Team Champions?

Matt Riddle made an impactful debut on SmackDown.

The post-Backlash edition of WWE SmackDown had some important matches and segments announced for the night, but most of the fans had their eyes set on Matt Riddle’s debut.

It was announced last week that The Original Bro would be making his SmackDown debut this week, and we could not help speculate which segment he’d be a part of.

Apart from Riddle’s debut, there were a few high points during this week’s show. Nikki Cross began to show signs of her former unstable self again, while Bayley pushed Sasha Banks in another impromptu match that The Legit Boss ended up winning.

Miz TV was also scheduled for the week where Mandy Rose came face to face with Sonya Deville yet again. The New Day faced The Lucha House party during the night while Shorty G got another match to show what he’s made of.

Last but not the least, SmackDown ended the night with a big segment involving Braun Strowman and the man who led him into WWE, Bray Wyatt.

In this article, we will look at 5 things that WWE got right on SmackDown this week.

#5 Shorty G continues his winning ways on SmackDown

Over the past few weeks on WWE SmackDown, Shorty G has defeated Cesaro and also teamed up with The New Day to take down the heel team of Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura & Mojo Rawley.

This week, the larger-than-life Superstar was interviewed backstage where he revealed that he is never intimidated by bigger Superstars and claimed that he had eyes on the back of his head. He proved this by punching Mojo Rawley in the face just when the latter was creeping up on him from the back.

The two men took matters to the ring where Rawley showed his power and tried to impress the WWE Universe once again. Rawley had control for most of the match, but Shorty G managed to catch him with a roll-up for the three count and picked up the victory.

WWE needs to push Shorty G more

It seems as if WWE is slowly building Shorty G again, even though he had enough momentum on his side when he first got into this role.

Michael Cole tried to sell his victory this week as an upset, which was surprising, to say the least. However, it seems like WWE does have something planned for the Superstar and they aren’t just using him to fill time on the Blue Brand.

