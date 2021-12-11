5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: Sami Zayn destroyed again, Xia Li debuts

Brock Lesnar’s return was the talk of the town last week on WWE SmackDown. This week, fans waited for Xia Li’s debut to see what she brings to the table.

Sami Zayn was also expected to show up on SmackDown after losing his Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. Zayn was beaten down by Lesnar before he was made to submit by Reigns to end the show.

Naomi once again hoped to face Sonya Deville. However, most fans knew that the WWE official would have a trick or two up her sleeve again.

This week, SmackDown had some good moments and some dull ones. Charlotte Flair and Toni Storm competed in a lackluster contest that saw The Queen get disqualified.

Take a look at the five things WWE SmackDown got right in the buildup to Day 1.

#5. Brock Lesnar got the push he needed on WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn kicked off WWE SmackDown once again. The Conspiracy Theorist came out in a wheelchair with two nurses after losing his Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns last week.

Zayn called himself the toughest man in WWE after taking a beating from Brock Lesnar last week on SmackDown before losing to Reigns. He said it took two top men to take him down.

The former Intercontinental Champion claimed that the beating did not hurt as much as Brock Lesnar’s betrayal. He was ready to start a rant before Paul Heyman interrupted him.

Heyman and Zayn got in a war of words before Lesnar’s music played. The Beast Incarnate made his way to the ring and sat right across Zayn.

The WWE Universe erupted in chants of "Suplex City" as the two men exchanged some words. Lesnar invited Zayn to go hunting with him, but The Conspiracy Theorist said that he’s a vegan.

Heyman tipped Lesnar over the edge, and The Beast unleashed hell on the male nurses, followed by Zayn. He hit an F-5 before heading to the back to end the segment.

Once again, SmackDown delivered a top segment. Zayn was fantastic, and Lesnar is fitting into his new role very well. Heyman seems to have awakened The Beast Incarnate, and it will be interesting to see which side he takes at WWE Day 1.

Did Heyman deliberately push Lesnar over the edge to make him more dangerous? Or will he regret his actions at the upcoming pay-per-view?

