5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: Ronda Rousey saves former champion; Roman Reigns makes bold statement

A loaded episode of WWE SmackDown was booked this week to prepare for Elimination Chamber. Goldberg was advertised to appear on the show before his Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns.

The Usos attacked The Viking Raiders backstage to build towards their SmackDown Tag Team Championship match next week. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre interrupted Madcap Moss’ eye exam to inform him that their match for Elimination Chamber would now be a Falls Count Anywhere contest.

Sami Zayn hosted an episode of In-Zayn to take his rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura to the next level. Happy Corbin continued to push ahead with a victory over Cesaro.

Naomi and Charlotte Flair were booked to compete in the main event of the show for the women’s title. Ronda Rousey was also expected to make an appearance after she challenged Flair for the title at WrestleMania.

The creative team did well to build some rivalries on SmackDown before heading to the Jeddah Superdome next Saturday.

Take a look at the five things WWE SmackDown got right on this week’s show.

#5. Los Lotharios got the better of New Day on WWE SmackDown

The New Day and Los Lotharios had a good match on WWE SmackDown last week. The creative team decided to rebook the match for this week’s show to keep the tag team division rolling.

Big E and Kofi Kingston started well again and punished Humberto and Angel for some time. The heels fought back and took control of the contest, isolating Big E in the process.

Big E struggled for some time before finally making the hot tag to Kingston to spark a babyface comeback. An incredible double-team maneuver nearly put Humberto away before Angel made the save.

Angel stayed alert and rolled up Kingston to pick up the victory for Los Lotharios. It was another good match between the teams that kept the tag team division alive.

The Lethal Lovers worked well together, and it was good to see them pick up a win over the top team of SmackDown. A victory over the two former WWE Champions will help them gain prominence.

Fans will have to wait for some time to see the two heels get in contention for the tag team titles. However, their performance once again showed that they are ready for the big leagues and could move into the top position sooner rather than later.

