5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: RK-Bro made a statement; Ricochet retained his championship

RK-Bro arrived on WWE SmackDown to call out The Usos after the latter invaded RAW earlier in the week. Their encounter led to a singles match later in the night.

Ricochet defended his Intercontinental Championship on Friday night. He faced former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. It was the only title match scheduled for this week’s SmackDown.

Rhea Ripley gave Naomi a taste of the Riptide before pinning her clean for a win. Ripley & Liv Morgan will now challenge Naomi & Sasha Banks for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Sami Zayn found himself in a match against Drew McIntyre once again on this week’s show. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair appeared in an in-ring interview with Drew Gulak and denied tapping out to Ronda Rousey. She vented her frustration at Gulak and locked him in a Figure-Eight leglock to end the segment.

It was an entertaining episode of SmackDown that hosted some big matches and segments. However, the show missed the presence of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Take a look at the five things WWE SmackDown got right on this week’s show.

#5. RK-Bro and The Usos met in an explosive first segment of the show

RK-Bro and The Usos had a face-off on SmackDown.

After a face-off with The Usos on RAW, RK-Bro kicked off this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Following a recap of Roman Reigns’ promo last week, Orton & Riddle said they were ready to answer Jimmy & Jey Uso’s challenge.

The Usos came out to confront the RAW Tag Team Champions and trade some hot words. Jimmy & Jey claimed SmackDown was The Bloodline’s territory, and RK-Bro had no business being there.

Orton & Riddle accepted the SmackDown Tag Team Champions' challenge to a title unification match to the delight of the WWE Universe. The Usos attacked Orton & Riddle before retreating to end the segment.

Later on, Adam Pearce told RK-Bro that the management was still deciding whether the title unification match could go ahead or not. It was evident that a match between a member from each team was on the cards for later in the night.

It was a top segment that brought the best out of RK-Bro. The Usos have been dominant as champions, but RK-Bro has been the more entertaining tag team. Orton was phenomenal in his role and led the segment from the front. He seems to be thoroughly enjoying his work with The Original Bro.

#4. Madcap Moss defeated Humerbto on Friday night

Madcap Moss was successful on his own on WWE SmackDown.

Madcap Moss competed in his first match since splitting from Happy Corbin. He took on Humberto from Los Lotharios in a one-on-one match on SmackDown.

Moss used his strength to take down Humberto and stay in control. He pulled off some good moves before Angel decided to get involved. The heel hit a cheap shot on Moss from the apron.

Humberto tried to take control but couldn't put Moss away. The latter returned with a crossbody to Humberto, followed by an overhead suplex. He hit a Spear to take out Angel before hitting Humberto with another.

Madcap Moss ended the match with the Punchline to pick up the win. It was a good match for Moss, who's still developing in the ring. He is a good performer who needs to shake off the jester gimmick to be a true star.

WWE will likely book a few matches between Corbin and Moss in the coming weeks. Hopefully, the latter will benefit from the contests and get a push on SmackDown.

#3. WWE SmackDown continued to build the rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn refused to allow Drew McIntyre a clean win on SmackDown.

After a disappointing end to their last match, Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn squared off again on SmackDown. The latter walked out mid-match to award a count-out victory to The Scottish Warrior.

This week's show held a rematch between the two top stars. Zayn tried escaping again, but McIntyre caught and threw him into the barricades. The Conspiracy Theorist tried to gain the upper hand, but McIntyre hit him with a belly-to-belly suplex and a Glasgow Kiss.

The former WWE Champion prepared to hit the Claymore Kick, but Zayn escaped. McIntyre brought him back to the ring, but Zayn ran away to award him a count-out win.

WWE seems to be building this rivalry for something bigger in the coming weeks. Hopefully, McIntyre will head to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship picture once this is over.

Meanwhile, Zayn has been phenomenal as a heel on SmackDown. He deserves such rivalries to remain prominent on the brand. He'll face The Scottish Warrior in a Lumberjack Match next week.

#2. Ricochet retained his Intercontinental Championship against Jinder Mahal

This week, the Intercontinental Championship was on the line as Ricochet took on Jinder Mahal in a one-on-one match. Even though there was no build, it was good to see the two superstars compete.

Mahal started strong and used his strength to overpower the high-flyer. Before Ricochet bounced back and hit a dropkick, he kept control for some time. He added a standing moonsault to the former WWE Champion for a near fall.

Shanky pulled Mahal out of the ring and tried to give him a break, but The One and Only wiped both men out with a dive over the top rope. He hit a beautiful shooting star press to Jinder Mahal to pick up the win and successfully retain his title.

The match wasn’t too long, but it gave Ricochet a chance to showcase his skills as a champion. He deserves a good reign with the title, and a few such matches will help him gain more prominence.

WWE should look to book a solid challenger for him at WrestleMania Backlash. MACE or Butch could benefit from working against the champion on a premium live event.

#1. Riddle defeated Jimmy Uso in the main event of this week's show

Jimmy Uso and Riddle met in the main event of SmackDown after what happened earlier in the night. The Original Bro looked to hit an RKO early, but Jimmy escaped and went outside the ring to regroup.

Soon after, the two men got down to business and hit their signature moves. Riddle delivered a Gut-Wrench Suplex to punish the SmackDown Tag Team Champion. Jimmy hit a Superkick outside the ring and took back control of the contest for some time.

The two superstars traded top moves before Jimmy hit a Samoan Drop for a near fall. Riddle fired back with a few strikes before Jey Uso tripped him from the apron. The Viper got involved and slammed Jey onto the announce desk.

Riddle hit a knee to his opponent and then countered a Samoan Drop attempt to hit an RKO for the win. It was a strong match that brought the best out of the superstars.

Roman Reigns didn't appear on this week’s show, but The Usos and RK-Bro did a phenomenal job at keeping the show ticking. The two teams have set the stage for their big title unification match. It could lead to a match between Orton and Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

