5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: Paul Heyman fired; Roman Reigns destroyed

This week, the rivalry between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar further picked up on WWE SmackDown. The latter played more mind games with Reigns and his special counsel before their match at WWE Day 1.

Toni Storm was also looking for a way to get into contention for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Charlotte Flair had denied her a shot at the title, and the former NXT UK Women's Champion had to find new ways to get to her.

The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky convincingly. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn's request for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship led to a Gauntlet Match being booked for next Friday night.

Drew McIntyre got Angela back from Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin on SmackDown. He will now face Moss at WWE Day 1 in a singles match.

A lot went down on this week's episode of SmackDown. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on SmackDown this week.

#5. Toni Storm pinned Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown decided to put two top rivalries of the women's division in one match to kick off the action. Toni Storm teamed up with Sasha Banks to compete in a tag team match against Shotzi and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Shotzi went after Storm early and dominated her. The latter took down her opponent into the mat as they both targeted each other's arms.

After a hot tag on both sides, Banks unloaded on Flair and Shotzi to take back control for her team. Storm came in soon after and went on a roll of her own to keep the action ticking.

After both teams exchanged some signature moves, Flair tried to hit the moonsault on Storm twice but failed. During her last attempt, Storm got her knees up and rolled Flair into a pin for the win.

The SmackDown Women's Champion seemed shocked as Storm celebrated her big win with Banks. It was a decent match that allowed the best of SmackDown's women's division to shine early.

Shotzi and Banks will continue their rivalry following the contest, and the green-haired superstar will hopefully get a good rub out of it. Meanwhile, Storm has entered the SmackDown Women's Championship picture, and she will likely get her title match at WWE Day 1.

