5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: Brock Lesnar snaps; Johnny Knoxville in line for championship match

Brock Lesnar was set to appear on WWE SmackDown this week. The Beast Incarnate earlier had a face-off with Paul Heyman on RAW where he made his intentions of heading to the blue brand very clear.

That was just one of the highlights of the night, as Ronda Rousey was also scheduled to make an appearance. SmackDown also hosted Xia Li’s first singles match after she debuted almost four months ago.

The New Day faced “The Lethal Lovers” Los Lotharios in another tag team match. Meanwhile, The Viking Raiders ambushed The Usos backstage to get back at the heels.

After WWE changed the original match, Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss following a Claymore. It will be interesting to see how far the rivalry between McIntyre and the team of Moss & Happy Corbin lasts.

The show wasn’t as great as expected this week. However, it had the firepower to make headlines. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on SmackDown this week.

#5 of things WWE got right on SmackDown this week - Ronda Rousey fought off Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville

Ronda Rousey arrived on WWE SmackDown for an interview with Michael Cole. She spoke about her injuries at WrestleMania 35, childbirth, and return. She expressed her intentions to be a role model for her daughter.

Cole spoke about her tag team match at Elimination Chamber with Naomi. This brought out Charlotte Flair. The Queen taunted The Baddest Woman on the Planet to agitate her.

The distraction allowed Sonya Deville to sneak up from behind and attack Rousey. Flair joined the party, and both heels beat down Rousey. The former RAW Women’s Champion fought out of their grip as they looked to injure her. She sent both heels running to end the segment.

Later backstage, Adam Pearce questioned Deville’s actions. He announced that Deville would fight Rousey in a singles match next week.

It makes little sense why Deville is looking to mess with Rousey. However, it would be good to see the latter in action on WWE SmackDown for the first time. She will get some good matches before her title match at WrestleMania 38.

