5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: Roman Reigns returns, Drew McIntyre destroys faction

Roman Reigns was advertised to return on WWE SmackDown this week after coming across Brock Lesnar a few weeks ago. Fans wanted to see what the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would have to say about his Last Man Standing match against The Beast Incarnate at SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan was expected to celebrate her SmackDown Women’s Championship victory at Money in the Bank. A couple of superstars were ready to challenge her for the title at SummerSlam.

A match was also booked between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus on SmackDown. The high-stakes match did not go ahead as many would have expected.

Lacey Evans turned heel on the show, while The Viking Raiders and The New Day came face-to-face once again. Max Dupri unveiled the 2022 Tennis Collection, modeled by Maximum Male Models talent Mace and Mansoor. It was a good episode of SmackDown that also saw a few rivalries being built.

On that note, let's look at the five things WWE SmackDown got right after Money in the Bank.

#5 The Bloodline kicked off WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman was phenomenal on this week's show

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns kicked off WWE SmackDown along with The Usos. As usual, The Tribal Chief demanded to be acknowledged before turning his attention to Paul Heyman. He asked his special counsel why he looked so worried.

Heyman said that Brock Lesnar’s return was very concerning to him. He also said that the Last Man Standing match might be too difficult for The Head of the Table. Heyman was unsure whether Reigns would be able to put down The Beast Incarnate for the 10-count.

Theory then made his entrance to show off his Money in the Bank briefcase. He teased the idea of cashing in the contract at SummerSlam before walking out.

It was great to have Reigns and Heyman back together in the ring. The Tribal Chief’s special counsel was phenomenal on the mic once again and did well to build the match for SummerSlam all by himself. His anxiety-filled promo suggested that Reigns will have a lot more to do to retain his titles at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Meanwhile, SmackDown did well to bring in Theory without having him engage with Reigns. He is still too green to enter the ring with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

#4 Los Lotharios was no match for The Usos on the show

Angel & Humberto got a match on this week’s WWE SmackDown against The Usos. Los Lotharios started out well and put Jimmy & Jey on the back foot. Humberto worked on Jimmy for some time and kept him grounded with some great moves.

Jey Uso tagged in and took control back from The Lotharios. He hit a Samoan Drop and nearly got the win before Angel broke up the pin. A Superkick from Jimmy leveled him as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions stayed in the driver’s seat.

Jey hit the Superkick on Humberto and tagged in Jimmy to hit the 1-D for the win. After the match, Kayla Braxton rolled back some of the footage that showed Montez Ford’s shoulder was off the mat during the three-count at Money in the Bank. It was revealed that the two teams would meet against at SummerSlam with a special guest referee.

The match was pretty good as Humberto and Angel put on a good show. They got some good moves in before taking the loss against the top team on SmackDown.

Meanwhile, The Street Profits will be looking to get back at The Usos at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see who the special guest referee for the show will be.

#3 Shinsuke Nakamura’s victory ticks off the Intercontinental Champion

Intercontinental Champion Gunther came out with Ludwig Kaiser on WWE SmackDown. The champion said that there was no one on his level in the locker room.

Shinsuke Nakamura then walked out and got in Gunther’s face. The Intercontinental Champion said that the challenger had to earn his opportunity, so he faced Kaiser in the match.

The Artist started strong and hit some big moves. The Ring General ran interference, allowing Kaiser to get the upper hand. The two men exchanged strikes, and Ludwig blocked a big boot and hit a suplex.

Kaiser missed his move, and Nakamura capitalized by hitting Kinshasa for the win. The Artist was ecstatic after his win. Meanwhile, Gunther was extremely unhappy with Ludwig. He hit Kaiser with three brutal chops to the chest as punishment for losing the match.

Kaiser did well in the match against Nakamura. The outcome will allow fans to get a big match between The Ring General and The Artist. It will help Gunther come across as an unstoppable force on SmackDown.

#2 Liv Morgan cut a promo before meeting her future challenger

Ronda Rousey made Natalya tap out again

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan came out next to celebrate her double victory at Money in the Bank once again. Michael Cole interviewed the champion and told her that Ronda Rousey was looking for a rematch at WWE SummerSlam.

Morgan said she was ready for the challenge before Natalya came out to the middle. The Baddest Woman on the Planet was out next, and both women were looking to take the title away from Morgan. Natalya attacked Rousey and sent her outside the ring. Morgan attacked The Queen of Harts before a match between Rousey and Natalya got underway.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet went after Natalya’s legs before the heel took out her injured knee. Nattie tried to run away from the competition, but Rousey chased her down and beat her down on the ramp.

In the end, Ronda locked in the Ankle Lock before transitioning into a knee bar as Natalya tapped out. Seeing veterans like Rousey and Natalya compete for the SmackDown Women’s Championship held by Liv Morgan is going to benefit the champion a lot. She needs to put on some good segments and matches to come across as a top superstar.

#1 Drew McIntyre dominated the main event on WWE SmackDown

Sheamus didn't want to be in the same ring as Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were booked for an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Contender's match on WWE SmackDown. Before the main event could get underway, Sheamus announced that he was sick.

The Celtic Warrior said that he might even have COVID before sending Butch to compete for him. The Bruiserweight was no match for the former WWE Champion on SmackDown as he took some big blows.

A distraction from Ridge Holland could not protect Butch, who ate a Claymore soon after to award McIntyre the win. After the match, Holland attacked McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior leveled him with a Futureshock DDT before sending him outside.

Sheamus tried to get in the ring but Drew used Angela to slash the ring ropes before SmackDown ended. WWE could have booked a much stronger main event on the show. However, the creative team wanted Drew McIntyre to shine before Clash at the Castle.

He will come across as a big threat to whoever is holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the show. Unfortunately, his current victory will be overshadowed by the match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

