5 Things WWE SmackDown got right before SummerSlam 2020

We’re just a couple of nights away from WWE SummerSlam, and the company decided to unveil the latest WWE ThunderDome to enhance the experience of the WWE Universe during this week’s SmackDown.

WWE ThunderDome, featuring a state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras, takes WWE fans’ viewing experience to an unprecedented level starting Friday on #SmackDown, kicking off #SummerSlam Weekend! https://t.co/24IrawOj8a — WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2020

Vince McMahon opened up the show to talk about the big change that had taken place, following which all hell broke loose on the Blue brand. Big E found himself in a match against Sheamus, while it seems like King Corbin and Matt Riddle still have a few differences left to iron out between them.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley seemed overconfident ahead of their matches at SummerSlam against Asuka, but the night ended on a high note for only one of them.

Universal Champion Braun Strowman and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt had a couple of big encounters during the night, while Jeff Hardy ruled SmackDown with a huge victory.

In this article, we will look at the five things SmackDown got right on the episode before SummerSlam.

#5 The big opening and ending to WWE SmackDown and ThunderDome

Vince McMahon kicked off WWE SmackDown this week as the company welcomed in a brand new experience known as the WWE ThunderDome. WWE has always been seen as an industry leader, and they once again proved that the wrestling industry relied on their experiments to give the fans the best entertainment.

After Vince did some talking, ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt appeared to confront the 74-year-old lad. Braun Strowman arrived to save his best friend, teasing a brawl between the SummerSlam opponents. However, RETRIBUTION ruined the party as they attacked the Universal Champion while The Fiend disappeared.

The SmackDown locker room came out to make the save, and after RETRIBUTION backed off, Strowman vented his frustration by taking out Drew Gulak and Jey Uso.

Late in the night, Wyatt appeared as himself in the Firefly Fun House. He spoke about Strowman and Alexa Bliss until The Monster Among Men appeared to attack the crazy Superstar.

The two men fought all over the backstage area, following which Strowman slammed Wyatt on the concrete. As the medical personnel tried to take away Wyatt in an ambulance, The Fiend emerged from it to close the show.

These two segments help WWE set up one of the biggest matches of SummerSlam 2020. SmackDown has been building this rivalry well since the Wyatt Swamp Fight, and it seems like they finally know which direction to take the story in heading into SummerSlam and WWE Payback.