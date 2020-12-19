5 things WWE SmackDown got right before TLC

The final episode of WWE SmackDown before Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC) was expected to be a big one. Since TLC is the final pay-per-view of the year, WWE has worked hard to build some big matches for the event from both RAW and SmackDown.

Kevin Owens is looking to take down The Tribal Chief on Sunday, and he wanted to end things between himself and Roman Reigns earlier as he kicked off this week’s broadcast.

Bianca Belair looked to leave a mark on the brand by taking down the former SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, while Carmella built towards her big SmackDown Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks.

The Riott Squad returned to the ring to bag a victory on the show, and Sami Zayn managed to win a few awards on SmackDown just before The Slammy Awards. Lastly, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode tried to take down The Street Profits and win the SmackDown Tag Team titles before TLC.

With so much scheduled for one night, we will look at the 5 things WWE got right during WWE SmackDown this week.

#5 The opening segment of WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens wasn’t looking to back down on WWE SmackDown and called out Roman Reigns. He demanded that the two men fight right away. Owens claimed that he’d told his family not to watch what he did to Reigns on Sunday. He called The Tribal Chief a poor example for his children.

Instead of Reigns, Paul Heyman appeared on the titantron and balmed KO for putting himself in the line of fire. KO didn’t seem too happy and decided to head to the back to find The Head of the Table himself.

While Adam Pearce tried to calm down Owens backstage, Reigns appeared in the ring and demanded that KO apologize to him. Owens decided to head back out but he was attacked by Jey Uso before he could do much.

While officials managed to save Owens once, Reign’s told his cousin to end things for good. This made Uso go out with a steel chair and attack KO once again while he was heading to the trainer’s room. Uso put KO through a table to end the segment.

This was a fine segment to build up further heat before Sunday’s big match. Reigns is unarguably SmackDown’s biggest villain, and Uso is fitting into his role very well. Owens is the perfect babyface who can sell Reigns’ character both on the mic and in the ring.