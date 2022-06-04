5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week

The June 3, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown was the go-home show for the Hell in a Cell event scheduled for Sunday. It had a lot to accomplish and did so even with Roman Reigns absent.

This episode of SmackDown booked more matches for Hell in a Cell, established #1 contenders for championships, and even had titles up for grabs. It focused on multi-person matches and had nothing extensively promoted or overbooked. Instead, WWE took a refreshing approach and wrapped up the build to Hell in a Cell in fine style.

While it wasn't wrestling nirvana, there were plenty of positives. On that note, here are five things WWE SmackDown got right this week:

#5. Shanky's dance moves

We feel like Shanky can beat any of us at Just Dance!

This kind of thing is why we love pro wrestling. Last week, we were treated to a random Shanky dance on SmackDown. It surprisingly earned him a positive reaction, and WWE capitalized on it this week.

After Jinder Mahal picked up the win, Shanky sought out Samantha Irvin and danced in front of her. She joined him as fans chanted, "Go Shanky." It was such a random thing that you would've scoffed at a week ago, but here we are.

#4. Madcap Moss' feud with Happy Corbin kicking up a gear

The Corbin-Moss rivalry finally has something going for it!

Madcap Moss' rivalry with Happy Corbin was average at best and something no one wanted to continue. However, this past episode of SmackDown saw a great promo from Moss and a match between the two booked for Hell in a Cell.

Moss turned into a great babyface with fans behind him in one segment. The reaction he received for his promo was great and will do good for his No Holds Barred Match against Corbin. The latter is the perfect foil for him, and he should move on to bigger things come Sunday.

#3. Sami Zayn's dynamic with The Bloodline

Sami Zayn has been part of the most random programs for months now. From a blast of a feud with Johnny Knoxville to facing Drew McIntyre every week, it never fully feels like WWE knows what to do with him, but the man can make anything work.

The most recent thing Zayn has been up to is sucking up to The Bloodline. WWE has done an excellent job of keeping fans invested in the storyline, and this week was no different. He blasted Roman Reigns' music and distracted Riddle during his tag team championship match against The Usos, allowing Jey to get the pin and help The Bloodline keep all the gold.

The Great Liberator then celebrated with the twins as SmackDown went off. No one knows where this is going, but we're wholly invested in this.

#2. Riddle's push

Despite Randy Orton's injury, props must be given to WWE for keeping Riddle's momentum as high as ever. Since losing the RAW Tag Team Championships, he has been out for revenge, and fans have loved this new side of him.

After recruiting Shinsuke Nakamura as his tag team partner, Riddle faced The Usos in a Championship Contenders match. The new team was victorious and granted an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match on this week's WWE SmackDown.

Even with Nakamura injured and out of the match, The Bro fought valiantly and looked like he had Jimmy and Jey Uso's number. Ultimately, it took a Sami Zayn distraction for him to fall, but everyone was firmly behind him. WWE has done a great job with him, and we're excited to see what he does in the coming weeks.

#1. Drew McIntyre laying down the challenge

WWE @WWE



is calling his shot! "Drew McIntyre will challenge and will win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at #WWECastle . " @DMcIntyreWWE is calling his shot! #SmackDown "Drew McIntyre will challenge and will win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at #WWECastle. "@DMcIntyreWWE is calling his shot! #SmackDown https://t.co/fBGkY7C7kf

It took a while, but this week's episode of SmackDown was the first time Drew McIntyre formally announced that he would be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The reveal drew (pun intended) a massive reaction and showed fans behind him.

While some fans will criticize WWE's decision to have McIntyre lay down the challenge out of nowhere, we feel that the kind of reaction he got came because it was a surprise. His statement that he and The Tribal Chief will battle at Clash at the Castle was a long time coming, and now the onus is on WWE to give us a build that matches the hype.

It feels like the company is backing The Scottish Warrior to leave Clash at the Castle with two titles on his shoulders. This week's episode marked the beginning of the Reigns-McIntyre feud, and we're excited to see how this one unfolds.

