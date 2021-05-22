5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week- Top superstar returns; Possible rivalry for Rey Mysterio’s retirement?

WWE SmackDown has been top notch over the past several months. However, this week’s show did not make as strong a start as previous episodes.

Sonya Deville took to the ring to announce the return of a live audience to WWE programming. The announcement was followed by some average mic-work by Bayley leading to a six-woman tag team match.

Bayley, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Bianca Belair, Natalya and Tamina in the first match of the night. Dominik Mysterio was also scheduled to compete against Robert Roode this week.

An NXT Superstar made his SmackDown debut, while Shinsuke Nakamura faced King Corbin a week after stealing his crown.

Roman Reigns, Cesaro and Seth Rollins had the first good segment of the night to give SmackDown a push in the right direction. The Intercontinental Championship was defended in the main event on Friday night.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on SmackDown this week.

#5 Dominik Mysterio defeated Robert Roode on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown saw Dominik Mysterio and Robert Roode compete in a one-on-one match. Rey and Dominik Mysterio made history at WrestleMania Backlash by defeating Roode and Dolph Ziggler for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Ziggler and Roode cut a promo before the latter’s match with Dominik. Roode came out looking strong and hit Dominik with some hard strikes.

He kept the pressure on the young superstar and made him pay for pinning him on Sunday. Outside the ring, Ziggler tried to lay out Rey with a Superkick but was taken down by the veteran high-flyer instead.

After a decent contest, Dominik mounted a comeback and got the better of his opponent. He hit him with a 619 before climbing to the top rope. A frog splash helped him pick up the win just days after the biggest victory of his career.

Many will argue that Dominik should not be picking up clean victories over a veteran like Roode. However, SmackDown did well to build the young superstar who still has a long way to go in the company.

The Usos have a match against The Street Profits next week and will likely progress to the SmackDown Tag Team Championships picture sooner rather than later.

Rey and Dominik will likely enjoy a decent run with the titles before losing them. A rivalry against Roman Reigns could lead to the end of Rey’s wrestling career.

