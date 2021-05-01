5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week - Daniel Bryan forced to leave; Champions defeated

WWE SmackDown wasn’t loaded with a large number of matches this week. Instead, Friday night was set to hold one of the biggest matches of all time.

Roman Reigns put his Universal Championship on the line in an attempt to end Daniel Bryan’s SmackDown career. The Tribal Chief laid out the challenge to Bryan himself, and it looked like he had a plan in mind to end The Planet’s Champion’s run on the Blue brand.

Bianca Belair teamed up with Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford to take on Bayley and the SmackDown Tag Team Champions in a six-man tag team match. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions also found themselves in a non-title match against Natalya and Tamina.

Apollo Crews was set for another Intercontinental Championship defense against Big E. However, the match did not end the way many fans would have liked.

Aleister Black continued to deliver cryptic messages backstage before his inevitable return to the SmackDown ring. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

#5 Bianca Belair and The Street Profits picked up a win on WWE SmackDown

Give us all the SMOKE. https://t.co/U4ZlrIkMdO — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) May 1, 2021

Bianca Belair kicked off this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. She made her way to the ring and introduced the audience to the show. Before Belair could introduce The Street Profits, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions interrupted her.

The Street Profits came out next, followed by Bayley who got in the face of the SmackDown Women’s Champions. The EST smacked her to the mat, leading to a six-man tag team match between the two sides.

Advertisement

Belair and Bayley started and tried to keep each other down with some basic moves. Angelo Dawkins exploded into the match soon after and took out Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode with ease.

Montez Ford took the SmackDown Tag Team Champions out with a suicide dive outside the ring to keep the pressure on. The heels managed to take control of the match for some time and isolate Ford.

Once Dawkins made his way back into the match, the babyfaces took control once again. Belair hit Bayley with the KOD, while Ford took out Roode with a Frog Splash to pick up the win.

The match was decent and helped WWE build towards two championship matches at once. While multi-person tag team matches are slowly getting too predictable, it is still the quickest way to set up major rivalries.

Bayley does not seem like the perfect match for the SmackDown Women’s Champion at the moment. However, she could prove to be a good first opponent for the new champion.

1 / 5 NEXT