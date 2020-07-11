5 Things WWE SmackDown got right this week (July 10, 2020)

While there were a few questionable segments on this week's SmackDown, we managed to see some positives.

What segment did you like the most on this week's SmackDown?

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura made a lasting impression on this week's SmackDown

WWE SmackDown has lost some momentum over the past few weeks even though some of the best matches of the company have been coming from the Blue brand. Superstars such as Bayley, Sasha Banks, AJ Styles, Drew Gulak, and Matt Riddle have been carrying the brand forward, but some mixed segments are pushing the product back.

Last week’s SmackDown ended with a bizarre “Toast” of Jeff Hardy by his Extreme Rules challenger, Sheamus. This week’s SmackDown started off with the same subject and saw a few interesting matches take place in the middle.

However, a Karaoke Showdown between the women of the brand made things a bit odd overall, and the show managed to end on a high with an incredible performance by Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and The New Day.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks once again tried to keep the flow going, as they continued to prove that they are indeed the top women in the industry.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE got right on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

#5 Jeff Hardy continues to stay on top

Last week’s WWE SmackDown ended with a very bizarre segment where Sheamus hosted the "Toast" of Jeff Hardy. While Sheamus wasn’t present in the arena himself, he appeared via satellite as Hardy took out the waiter in the ring to send a message to The Celtic Warrior.

This week’s SmackDown began with a continuation of the storyline as The Miz and John Morrison hosted Jeff Hardy in the ring. The two heels taunted Hardy and played a video focusing on his real-life struggles and feud against Sheamus.

Miz and Morrison then proposed that Hardy take on Sheamus in a "Bar Fight" at Extreme Rules and Hardy accepted the challenge without thinking twice. He then challenged Miz and Morrison to a match on SmackDown, and Miz accepted the challenge to fight him.

The match was standard and saw the two men trade action before Hardy went through his routine moves and hit the Twist of Fate, which was countered by Miz. He was preparing for the Swanton Bomb when Sheamus appeared on the screen to distract him. However, Hardy still managed to pick up the victory by reversing The A-Lister’s roll-up pin.

What does the future hold for Jeff Hardy?

While the entire storyline isn’t going very smoothly, considering that Hardy is being portrayed as the underdog even though he is a future top Championship candidate, it is good to see him stack up victories thanks to this storyline.

However, it is not certain as to what the future holds for Hardy as there have been reports stating that he might be close to leaving the company.

The manner in which his encounter with Sheamus pans out at Extreme Rules will give us a clearer idea about his future with the company.

