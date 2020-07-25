5 Things WWE SmackDown got right this week (July 24, 2020)

WWE has been giving fans some good shows in recent months, and the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Extreme Rules was no different.

The night was kicked off by Sasha Banks and Bayley, two women who cheated their way to victories at Extreme Rules. They decided to set up a match for one of their challengers to get another chance for next week.

Bray Wyatt hosted another episode of The Firefly Fun House, after which Matt Riddle got another decent booking to carry on his momentum on the Blue brand.

Later on, we learned that Kofi Kingston had picked up an injury at Extreme Rules, and he gave Big E his blessings to finally push ahead as a singles competitor and make it big on SmackDown.

A big Fatal 4-Way match followed to pick the next challenger for AJ Styles' Intercontinental Championship, and it was good to watch some lesser-used SmackDown Superstars get a chance on the main card.

The night ended with a Bar Fight between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy, and this may have finally put an end to their rivalry.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things SmackDown got right on this week’s episode.

#5 The Firefly Fun House returned on WWE SmackDown

At WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman competed in a Swamp Fight to continue the tradition of cinematic matches during the current pandemic. The largest man of WWE SmackDown was taken down the swamp by The Eater of Worlds to end at the match, after which The Fiend appeared out of the swamp.

As fans were waiting to find out what had happened to Strowman, The Firefly Fun House was their only hope to get some news on the WWE Universal Champion.

Wyatt recalled the match at Extreme Rules a ‘Family Reunion’ and hinted that Strowman was trapped in the swamp forever.

He then spoke to his lantern as a window to his past self and said that its time was ‘done now’ and that it was the time for The Fiend to return.

This was a good way to address the match from Extreme Rules and also give the WWE Universe a glimpse at what’s to come. We will likely see The Monster Among Men battle The Fiend at SummerSlam with the Universal Championship on the line, and this could be the top match for this year’s event keeping in mind the build that it has already received.