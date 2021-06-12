5 things WWE SmackDown got right (11th June 2021): New challenger for Roman Reigns; Cesaro returns

Last week, Rey and Dominik Mysterio took a severe beating at the hands of Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown. Reigns choked out Dominik in front of his father while Jimmy Uso walked away. Fans wanted to see what Rey Mysterio would do on this week's show.

Also, the rivalry between Shinsuke Nakamura and King Corbin continued this week. The two men have been fighting over the King of the Ring crown for several weeks. Adam Pearce finally booked a match between the two men for the crown in the coming week.

Otis came out with a new look and left his mark on one of SmackDown’s biggest tag teams. Bayley hosted Seth Rollins on her talk show. The two had a bizarre exchange before a returning superstar took out The King of Drip.

Liv Morgan picked up a much-needed victory on SmackDown, while Kevin Owens and Big E teamed up to take on Apollo Crews and Sami Zayn.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on SmackDown this week.

#5 The Bloodline’s story unfolds on WWE SmackDown

This week’s show recapped how Roman Reigns interfered in The Usos' tag team title match last week. Then, Reigns asked whether Jimmy Uso knew that he would not stand anyone who embarrasses the family.

Jimmy hit the ring to call out The Tribal Chief for being jealous of The Usos’s desire to win the SmackDown Tag Team titles. He blamed Reigns for intentionally getting The Usos disqualified last week, and said he would do something later in the night that he would not regret.

Last week’s show ended with a cliffhanger, and WWE did well to pick up the story right away this week. The drama surrounding The Head of the Table is by far the most interesting part of the show.

"I'm stuck in the middle of this and I don't know how to get out of it!"#SmackDown @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/pkvaw0cGFM — WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2021

The SmackDown creative is doing well to keep the issues between The Bloodline alive while protecting the Universal Champion.

