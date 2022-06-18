5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: Roman Reigns attacked; Riddle shines

Roman Reigns was scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on SmackDown for the first time since WrestleMania 38. His title defense against Riddle was the biggest talking point of this Friday night’s show.

Vince McMahon was also advertised to appear on SmackDown just hours after he stepped down as the CEO of WWE. SmackDown fans patiently waited to see what Mr. McMahon had to say to them before stepping away for some time.

A Last Laugh match was booked between Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin. The two men looked to end their rivalry on a high and move on to bigger things.

The New Day defeated Jinder Mahal & Shanky after Xavier Woods distracted the latter with his trombone. WWE will need to build Shanky’s character more if it plans to push the superstar soon.

Natalya delivered a fiery promo backstage to send Ronda Rousey a warning. The Queen of Harts has emerged as a top threat to the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

It was an entertaining episode packed with surprises for the fans. Let's take a look at five things WWE SmackDown got right this week.

#5. Madcap Moss had the last laugh before Pat McAfee entered a potential feud

Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin on WWE SmackDown

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss competed in the final match of their rivalry on this week’s show. The first-ever Last Laugh match had no special stipulation - making it just another regular match.

Corbin dominated the action early and wasted time mocking Moss. The latter made a comeback and hit a few power moves to get back in the contest. He survived a Deep Six and hit Corbin with a Chokeslam.

Moss delivered the Punch Line, but Corbin kicked out of it. Moss hit another Punch Line neckbreaker, allowing him to pick up a big win in the feud-ender.

After the match, Corbin got into a heated exchange with Pat McAfee. The SmackDown announcer had the last laugh as the WWE Universe was behind him.

The match was entertaining and Moss deserved to win it. The events that followed could lead to a match between Corbin and McAfee at SummerSlam. The former NFL star proved himself against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38, and he could be in for another big match in the months to come.

#4. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre found their way into the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus joined Adam Pearce in the ring for a short segment. Pearce reminded the two powerhouses that they both lost their Money in the Bank qualifying matches.

Sheamus recalled how he successfully cashed in his briefcase in the past while McIntyre cashed in on and did not deserve a spot in the match.

WWE Officials revealed that he spoke with the higher-ups and they decided to let Sheamus compete in the MITB Ladder Match. The Scottish Warrior attacked his former friend and tossed him out of the ring.

Pearce then revealed that McIntyre will also be a part of the match. Sheamus tried to attack McIntyre but took Claymore for his troubles.

The segment could have been much shorter but it did what was required. Sheamus and McIntyre were great additions from SmackDown to the match and will likely add the firepower needed to make the contest entertaining.

Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Ricochet could soon be added to ensure that the match is loaded with some serious talent.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez entered the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match on SmackDown

Shayna Baszler was no match for Raquel Rodriguez on SmackDown

Shayna Baszler and Raquel Rodriguez squared off in a Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match qualifier this week. Lacey Evans watched the match from the commentary position.

Rodriguez hit some big strikes early and had Shayna on the ropes. The Queen of Spades went after Rodriguez’s leg and tried to weaken her. Raquel fired back and hit a few moves that didn’t come off too cleanly.

Baszler applied a submission maneuver but Raquel powered out and hit the Texana Bomb for the win. The match was decent and it was good to see Rodriguez pick up the win. It looks like she will soon become the next big star in the women’s roster.

Unfortunately, Baszler’s bookings have been going downhill in recent months. From being the most dominant superstar in NXT, she has become more of an enhancement talent on the main roster.

WWE should do something big for Baszler and repackage her. She has the potential to become a top champion in the company.

#2. Riddle proved himself against the most dominant superstar in WWE

Riddle couldn't defeat Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championships on SmackDown for the first time since WrestleMania 38. He took on Riddle in the biggest match of the night.

The match had a good start as Riddle attacked Reigns in the corner before the champion swatted him away. The challenger kept at it and bombarded Reigns with good moves.

He hit a Fisherman’s suplex and followed it up with a Floating Bro outside the SmackDown ring. The Tribal Chief fought back and pummeled him down.

He hit Riddle with a few of his signature moves and pushed him on the back foot. The Original Bro hit a few suplexes and a knee strike followed by a Floating Bro for a near fall.

He got the fans pumped as they hoped to take the title away from Reigns. However, the champion kept mocking him and Randy Orton throughout the contest.

Riddle attempted some of Randy’s moves but Reigns broke free. He countered RKO twice and finished Riddle off by catching him with a Spear in mid-air.

The Original Bro showed a lot of heart in the fight, with many of Randy Orton’s fans were also backing him up. It was a good contest that showed Riddle has the potential to become a top name in the company. He could win his first world title sooner or later.

#1. Brock Lesnar returned on WWE SmackDown to destroy The Bloodline

After the match, Roman Reigns claimed that there was no one in WWE worth facing him anymore. As if on cue, Brock Lesnar’s music hit the arena. The Beast Incarnate walked out to thunderous applause from the fans.

Lesnar entered the ring and stared down the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He held his hand out for a shake, and Roman reached for it. Brock caught him and lifted him over his shoulders for an F5.

He then smashed and F5-ed the Usos before standing tall in the ring and sending a clear warning to the rest of the SmackDown roster. It was a great way to end the night following Reigns’ first title defense.

SmackDown needed a boost after Randy Orton’s injury. Lesnar will now challenge Reigns for the title instead of Orton at SummerSlam 2022. The two had a good contest at WrestleMania 38, and the result could turn out to be different this time around.

With Seth Rollins competing in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, fans can pray that he recreates WrestleMania 31 all over again.

