5 Things WWE SmackDown got right this week (Sept. 4, 2020)

Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown after Payback was set to crown the first number one contender to Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship. The Universal Champion kicked off the show and made an impact with Paul Heyman by his side, easily establishing himself as the biggest heel on SmackDown after he delivered just a few Spears and words.

Heavy Machinery took on The Miz and John Morrison and the fight ended as expected. However, the match between the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and The Golden Role Models ended unexpectedly, leaving many in the WWE Universe in utter shock.

Bray Wyatt got the fans excited after he made a big announcement, while Big E had to be replaced in the Fatal Four-Way match set for the main event. That wasn’t all, as the Intercontinental Champions came face to face to signal a big clash somewhere down the line.

Let's look at the five things WWE SmackDown got right on this week’s show.

#5. WWE teases a change of plans for the Money in the Bank briefcase on SmackDown

The Miz and John Morrison were in action as the former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions competed against Heavy Machinery. Both teams squared off with a possible chance of reaching the SmackDown Tag Team Championship picture as Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro seem to have no real opponents at the moment.

While the two big babyfaces built momentum early on, Miz and Morrison managed to isolate Tucker and take the fight back to Heavy Machinery.

Otis managed to spark a comeback. He took out both the heels as Michael Cole and Corey Graves continued to make humorous remarks regarding the big man.

After dishing out some punishment to the duo, Otis was able to put Miz away to pick up yet another victory on SmackDown.

After the match, Morrison surprisingly grabbed the Money in the Bank briefcase and took off with it. The commentary team reminded the WWE Universe that possession is nine-tenths of the law in an attempt to tell the fans that this could lead towards a bigger story.

While Otis has had a good run, it seems like he is slowly losing his flare as Mr. Money in the Bank. With Roman Reigns as champion, it seems unlikely that he will be able to have a successful cash-in any time soon.

While Morrison got his hands on the wrong briefcase this week, he could eventually take Otis' contract in the coming weeks and try to cash it in himself.