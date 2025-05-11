5 Things WWE subtly told us at Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash 2025 concluded with John Cena still your Undisputed WWE Champion. Additionally, no title change took place on the show despite having four title defenses as part of the card.

R-Truth played a significant role in Cena's victory as his interference cost Randy Orton, leading to The Franchise Player attacking The Viper with a low blow. As Backlash 2025 is now in the history books, let's discuss five things WWE subtly told us during the recent premium live event.

#5. John Cena's Undisputed WWE Title reign is not ending soon

Randy Orton is one of the biggest rivals of The Franchise Player in WWE. Both the stars share an incredible chemistry and have already wrestled considerable times in the past.

Cena defeating The Legend Killer and still being the Undisputed WWE Champion subtly hints that his title reign isn't ending anytime soon. If the company had any plans to end his title reign, he might have suffered the loss at the Backlash PLE.

#4. Finn Balor is coming for Dominik Mysterio's IC Title

Dominik Mysterio managed to hold on to his Intercontinental Championship as he defeated Penta at Backlash. The Dirty Dom emerged victorious after a distraction from The Judgment Day members and El Grande Americano. During the post-match celebration, keen fans noticed that Balor seemingly wasn't very happy with the ending.

The former Universal Champion was spotted eyeing the IC Title on the rampway. This subtly confirms that Balor is soon coming for the mid-card title held by Dirty Dom.

#3. R Truth vs. John Cena soon?

R Truth was occasionally involved in the feud between John Cena and Randy Orton on the road to Backlash 2025. In a shocking twist, he was one of the major factors why The Cenation Leader is still the world champion.

During the post-show press conference, Truth walked out when Cena was addressing the press and congratulated him for his victory. However, in his words of praise, he brought up fan criticism of "Cena sucks" and "You can't wrestle" and said he supported Cena irrespective of what the fans said. In response, the 17-time world champion put him through a table with an AA. This development subtly hints that WWE might be planning for maybe a brief feud between Truth and Cena.

If this does happen, it may not be a part of the premium live event, but instead, Cena and Truth might clash on an episode of SmackDown.

#2. Jacob Fatu could be turning face soon

Jacob Fatu managed to retain his United States Championship after an intense Fatal Four-Way Match. The match ended when Jeff Cobb showed up and aided The Samoan Werewolf. When Solo Sikoa acknowledged his presence, it was clear it was part of his plan. Fatu, however, was taken by surprise and even walked away from the duo post-match and walked to the back alone.

This shows that perhaps Jacob wasn't in approval of what Solo had done, thus subtly confirming that seeds for his babyface turn have already been planted.

#1. WWE will suspend Randy Orton

Randy Orton not only failed to become the Undisputed WWE Champion but his actions have also caused a big problem for him, which could potentially lead to his suspension. During the match, when Nick Aldis and other officials made their way out to check on the referee, The Legend Killer, in frustration, RKO'ed all of them.

While the live crowd enjoyed this RKO party, attacking officials and authority figures could lead to Orton's suspension. In the past, heavy fines were imposed on The Viper for attacking Nick Aldis, but this time Randy could be handed a suspension directly.

