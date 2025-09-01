5 Things WWE Subtly Told Us at Clash in Paris

WWE Clash in Paris is now in the books, and fans haven't been able to stop talking about all the action and drama that unfolded during the PLE. The event showed why France is known for having the best wrestling fans in the world, and the roar of the crowd throughout the show just set a new benchmark for the US crowds as well.Clash in Paris featured some massive action and also provided many hints about upcoming storylines and matches. Let’s check out a few things WWE hinted at the premium live event.#5. Street Profits splitThe Street Profits challenged The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championships at Clash in Paris. While the match was quite intense, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were seen arguing with each other throughout the entire bout.WWE @WWELINKStreet Profits... y'all good? 🤨 These two need to work together if they want to leave Paris with the WWE Tag Titles.This turned out to be a massive hint at a potential split of The Street Profits, which fans have been talking about all over the internet. While the next few weeks will determine whether WWE plans to split the faction, the arguments clearly point in that direction.#4. Rusev is next for a monster pushOne of the most intense and brutal matches of the night featured Rusev against Sheamus in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match, with no disqualifications and no countouts, providing the French fans with the action they deserved to see. While Rusev made his entrance, the crowd gave a huge pop for the star, just before one of the best performances of his career, hinting at a big push coming for him. A potential push could open new doors of opportunity and storylines for the company, further elevating the star's status in the future.#3. Roman Reigns is a long time away from facing Seth RollinsRoman Reigns kicked off Clash in Paris with his match against Bronson Reed. While the former Undisputed WWE Champion was able to pick up the victory, he ended up falling prey to an intense attack afterward.Reigns took down Paul Heyman with a submission hold, which forced Bron Breakker to come out and make his presence felt during the match. Following his victory, Reigns was taken down by both Breakker and Reed, which led to the OTC being stretchered out of the arena. This makes it clear that Reigns will be sidelined for a few months, and his highly anticipated match with Seth Rollins will take place in the future.#2. Becky Lynch will not lose her title anytime soonBecky Lynch successfully defended her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and proved why she is considered one of the greatest of this generation. While Bella gave a tough fight to Lynch, the latter still managed to secure the victory.Her victory at Clash in Paris made one thing clear: that The Man is not set to lose the title anytime soon. While it's still unknown who she will feud with next, a potential title loss seems unlikely.#1. The WWE return of AJ LeeThe main event of Clash in Paris featured Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match. The final moments of the match saw Becky Lynch help Rollins by delivering a low blow to CM Punk, giving Rollins the time and opportunity to pin The Best in the World to pick up the win.Lynch’s appearance made headlines all around the world and teased the potential return of AJ Lee, something fans have been waiting for ages. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.