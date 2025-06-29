5 Things WWE subtly told us at Night of Champions 2025

The 2025 WWE Night of Champions ended with John Cena standing tall against all odds. The Franchise Player defeated CM Punk in the main event and managed to escape from Seth Rollins' MITB cash-in. Even the Last Real Champion used Rollins' distraction as a weapon to defeat The Best in the World.

Besides this, Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill won the 2025 King & Queen of the Ring tournament. A new United States Champion was also crowned at NOC when Solo Sikoa defeated Jacob Fatu with help from Tonga Loa and Hikuleo, also known as Tala Tonga, who made his TV debut on the show.

In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

#5. Cody Rhodes could turn heel

Cody Rhodes' heel turn was hinted at Night of Champions. The American Nightmare repeatedly targeted Randy Orton's injured back during the match. This is unusual for a babyface.

Additionally, fans noticed a more aggressive Rhodes in the finals of KOTR, subtly hinting that the villainous turn of The American Nightmare may be on the horizon soon.

Now, Cody is heading towards SummerSlam 2025 against John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title. It won't be a surprise if Rhodes turns heel at The Biggest Party of the Summer to win back the gold.

#4. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Seth Rollins cost CM Punk the title match at Night of Champions as John Cena pinned The Best in the World after Rollins curb-stomped him in the ring. The Last Real Champion seemingly took advantage of Rollins and Punk's rivalry and somehow retained his World Title.

In the post-show press conference, Triple H stated that this was the last match for Cena and Punk, confirming that no rematch will take place in the near future. This subtly hints that The Visionary will face The Second City Saint at WWE SummerSlam 2025 after the latest developments at Night of Champions.

#3. Jade Cargill might be injured

Jade Cargill defeated Asuka to win the 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring finals. However, the match ended with a botch as Cargill's shoulder also appeared to be on the mat. In the final moments of the contest, The Storm seemed to be a little uncomfortable.

This subtly suggests that Jade might have suffered a minor injury at the Saudi Arabia show. It's important to note that there are no reports yet confirming Cargill's injury following NOC.

#2. Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu are not on the same page

Jacob Fatu is no longer the United States Champion. The Samoan Werewolf dominated Solo Sikoa but couldn't defeat him after Tonga Loa returned, along with a distraction from JC Mateo.

When Jacob still manages to outshine the new Bloodline, Tala Tonga made his WWE debut, giving Solo a huge advantage. The match not only led to a title change but also confirmed that Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu are not on the same page.

If that were not the case, Big Jim might have come to the aid of the 33-year-old star. Jimmy's absence from Night of Champions suggests that he has only rescued Fatu once and has no plans to further associate with him.

#1. John Cena is slowly turning back into a babyface star in WWE

Expand Tweet

John Cena was not happy with the distraction from Seth Rollins. The Last Real Champion even attacked Charles Robinson to stop The Visionary from cashing in his briefcase.

Later, during the match, fans also saw a brief alliance between Punk and Cena as both stars took down the heel team led by The Architect. Moments before the match ended, Cena and Punk shared a hug, only for Cena to change his reaction after a few seconds.

Despite the reaction change of the Undisputed Champion, it seems like WWE is gradually planting seeds for the babyface turn of the 17-time World Champion. Additionally, John Cena stopped himself from attacking Punk with the belt when the crowd chanted against him.

Also, Cena standing firmly against Rollins' group is a major sign pointing towards a future heroic turn.

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree in Arts and Legislative Law.



