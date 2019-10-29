5 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Heel turn, new Superstar to get pushed, Seth Rollins' big change

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.68K // 29 Oct 2019, 09:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This week's WWE RAW, the go-home show for Crown Jewel, had a bit of everything - fantastic matches, absurd storylines, and potential feuds.

On the Red brand, we saw heel turns, a new tag team, and a future star in the making, while we also got a preview of the matches that would take place at Crown Jewel later this week.

Let's take a look at 5 things WWE subtly told us on RAW:

#5 Kabuki Warriors officially turn heel

Kabuki Warriors with Paige

The Kabuki Warriors, the team of Asuka and Kairi Sane, are the current Women's Tag Team champions, having defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at Hell in a Cell, earlier this month. They did so after Asuka used the green mist on Cross.

They had teased a heel turn back then with the use of the green mist, which Asuka employed once again. They have had heelish tendencies since then and it seems that the Japanese duo are officially heels now on WWE television.

The two Superstars were drafted to RAW during the WWE Draft earlier this year.

On this week's RAW, Paige returned to WWE television, hyping up the Kabuki Warriors, the team that she had introduced and managed after WrestleMania 35.

As Paige proceeded to speak about the Women's Tag Team champions and how she introduced them, the duo took turns to grab the mic from her and spoke something in Japanese, before Asuka used the green mist on Paige, which resulted in boos from the WWE Universe.

Advertisement

Sane then had a singles match against RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, with Lynch winning the match. Following the match, Lynch offered a handshake but Sane declined it.

Kabuki Warriors' heel turn is complete, while Paige's time on television could also have come to an end.

1 / 5 NEXT