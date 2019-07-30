5 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Huge stipulation match for SummerSlam, Top star finally getting pushed? (June 29th, 2019)

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 6.05K // 30 Jul 2019, 09:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins was brutalized.

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW turned out to be an absolutely fascinating one. We must give WWE credit where credit is due, because they talked about a major change coming and the programming has been surprisingly refreshing.

Even the nostalgia RAW last week was expected to be another recycled episode with old legends, but WWE did a great job of it. This week, it wasn't about the legends but the build to SummerSlam - and they have done a good job in the limited time that they have, especially given that they had less than a month from Extreme Rules to build to the second biggest PPV of the year.

Either way, Summerslam looks absolutely promising and with just one episode of RAW to go, there were quite a few things that were revealed and subtly told to us. Here is what WWE subtly told us on RAW!

#5. Without AJ Styles, Gallows & Anderson don't get pushed

2-time

If there is anyone who benefited from a brand trade without actually trading brands this year, it's Gallows & Anderson. AJ Styles' arrival to RAW opened up the door for them to reunite and for Styles to turn heel, meaning that the trio would reform - only with a brand new name this time around.

Gallows & Anderson were practically neglected for all of 2018 and most of 2019 and it's become very clear that without AJ Styles, Gallows & Anderson won't get pushed. If anything, it's the complete opposite. For some reason, WWE only seems to value Gallows & Anderson when they're with AJ Styles and now that they are, they can actually enjoy an extended run with the championships and more importantly - more TV time.

Gallows & Anderson have essentially been beneficiaries to AJ Styles' RAW move.

See WWE RAW Results, Highlights of event, & more on WWE RAW Results page

1 / 5 NEXT