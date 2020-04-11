5 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: 11-year veteran to earn title shot, Major WrestleMania storyline continues (April 10th, 2020)

Braun Strowman faced an old rival on SmackDown after WrestleMania 36.

Which storylines continued and which truly ended at WrestleMania?

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Braun Strowman had a new opponent while Sheamus continued his path of destruction

Welcome to the first edition of 5 things WWE subtly told us on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 36. It was an interesting episode and for the first time since moving the tapings to the Performance Center, WWE utilized the entire show for programming rather than putting a throwback match for an hour.

Since it was after the so-called biggest show of the year, WWE knew they had to do whatever they could with the limited names in hand. Despite this, we got a fresh show and one that had new and exciting challengers.

However, there are still some areas of WrestleMania 36 where WWE has picked right up from. Perhaps the company themselves don't view it as big an event as it was supposed to be. Either way, the focus going forward is going to be Money in the Bank next month and here is what WWE subtly told us:

#5 A new challenger emerges

Is Tamina the dark horse?

Before WrestleMania 36, we said that Tamina could be the dark horse for WrestleMania 36. She was eliminated first, but it took every other woman on the match to do so. In making her look strong, they established her as a potential title challenger and that's exactly what seems to be happening.

Tamina confronted Bayley and Sasha Banks - both of whom tried to butter her up in fear. Tamina challenged Bayley for the SmackDown Women's title and the Champion told her that she needed to get through Sasha Banks first.

So next week, Tamina will be facing Sasha Banks to earn a SmackDown Women's title shot against Bayley. We fully expect Tamina to go over and get the title shot. Even if she doesn't win, it's good to see the 11-year veteran getting that spot.

1 / 5 NEXT