5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown this week- Former Champion gets a renewed push, Next big feud revealed
Dec 21, 2019 IST
SmackDown came to us this week from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It was an okay show with a lot of fun moments, and those who read between the lines already picked out a lot of the things I'm going to point out in this article.
But in case you did not, be sure to read on because I have you covered with 5 things WWE subtly told us! In case you're wondering, I'm filling in for Rohit Nath, who's on vacation this week and I'm glad that I am because this is certainly a fun article to write.
Be sure to rate every match in this section, reader. Also, leave a comment in the section below if you can and let's get a conversation going about this week's show.
Did you think it was a dud or were you a fan?
#5 Carmella to get a big push
I have no doubt that when Bayley and Lacey Evans eventually clash, Bayley will retain the Championship. And this is because Bayley's reign as a heel Champion has just begun and Evans isn't ready to be the face of the division just yet, in my opinion. This is why a host of babyface challengers have to be lined up for her.
Carmella is perfect in this regard because she's already incredibly popular after her stint with R-Truth and because she too can take a loss if Bayley is to remain the Champion until WrestleMania. Someone like Alexa Bliss or even Sasha Banks as a babyface could eventually dethrone Bayley from her perch at the 'Show of Shows'.
This is precisely why Carmella was chosen to pick up a clean victory over Sonya Deville this week in what was a very short match indeed.