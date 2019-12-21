5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown this week- Former Champion gets a renewed push, Next big feud revealed

This week's episode of SmackDown was full of hidden secrets

SmackDown came to us this week from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It was an okay show with a lot of fun moments, and those who read between the lines already picked out a lot of the things I'm going to point out in this article.

But in case you did not, be sure to read on because I have you covered with 5 things WWE subtly told us! In case you're wondering, I'm filling in for Rohit Nath, who's on vacation this week and I'm glad that I am because this is certainly a fun article to write.

#5 Carmella to get a big push

I have no doubt that when Bayley and Lacey Evans eventually clash, Bayley will retain the Championship. And this is because Bayley's reign as a heel Champion has just begun and Evans isn't ready to be the face of the division just yet, in my opinion. This is why a host of babyface challengers have to be lined up for her.

Carmella is perfect in this regard because she's already incredibly popular after her stint with R-Truth and because she too can take a loss if Bayley is to remain the Champion until WrestleMania. Someone like Alexa Bliss or even Sasha Banks as a babyface could eventually dethrone Bayley from her perch at the 'Show of Shows'.

This is precisely why Carmella was chosen to pick up a clean victory over Sonya Deville this week in what was a very short match indeed.

