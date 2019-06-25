×
5 things WWE subtly told us on the RAW after Stomping Grounds (June 24th, 2019)

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
8.79K   //    25 Jun 2019, 09:37 IST

The power couple stood tall
The power couple stood tall

It was the first episode of RAW after WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 and the show delivered on pretty much every front. It's not often that we get two back-to-back great shows but we're not going to take that for granted. We've seen several underwhelming weeks and several underwhelming PPVs.

This wasn't the case on RAW. The entire pace of the show was excellent, not having Michael Cole scream "This match continues!" and "RAW rolls on!" every match was refreshing and there were a lot of good matches and more importantly, a lot of storyline progression.

So far, two matches have been announced and both are special attraction tag team matches. The first will see Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch team up against Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans in a "winner takes all" match, as both titles are on the line.

The second will see Roman Reigns team up against The Undertaker to take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. Anyway, here are a few things WWE secretly told us on RAW!

#5. Bray Wyatt is coming soon

Observe the background
Observe the background

If you noticed on RAW, there was a notable absence of the Firefly Fun House. There was a lot of speculation that the last episode of the Firefly Fun House was, in fact, the final one and based off the latest RAW, that may very well be the case.

The first instance can be seen in the photo above. When The Miz was backstage walking towards the ring, the Abigail puppet was seen. This was clearly noticed. However, what fans didn't notice was that when Kofi Kingston was backstage, Mercy made a cameo appearance as well. Here's a low-quality screenshot, courtesy of Reddit.

Things are going to get extremely interesting from here on out. Bray Wyatt is returning and he's returning soon.

WWE Raw The Undertaker Seth Rollins
