5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: 2-Time champions tease heel turn, Top star to form 3-person faction ahead of WrestleMania?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. We're only two episodes away from WrestleMania 38 as the road to the Grandest Stage of Them All continues to wind down.

There was a big match that was made official, and more that were teased in the process. Overall, it was an eventful episode with a big main event that was a rematch from WrestleMania 36.

Here's what WWE subtly told us this week:

#5. The RAW Tag Team title picture at WrestleMania and the big tease

Riddle tried to be the peacemaker in the tense segment

RK-Bro had a celebration this week after winning the tag team titles, and it was Randy Orton who organized it. Perhaps that explains why it was so sloppy despite him supposedly being up since 4 AM planning it.

None of that mattered as The Street Profits came out to stake their claim for a RAW Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania. While Randy Orton declined, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins said that they weren't asking, and their mannerism seemed to tease a heel turn for the first time.

The two-time tag team champions eventually had their challenge accepted by Riddle, leading to a singles match between him and Montez Ford. It was interrupted by Alpha Academy as Otis bulldozed through everybody.

There were two major indications tonight regarding the tag team titles at the Show of Shows. One is that The Street Profits could potentially turn heel, and two is that the inclusion of Alpha Academy will make this a triple threat title match at WrestleMania.

#4. Becky Lynch injures Bianca Belair, but there could be more obstacles in place

Becky Lynch got her revenge on Bianca Belair

This week, Bianca Belair made an example out of Doudrop as he picked her up again and finished her with the KOD. Post-match, Becky Lynch assaulted the EST of WWE, leading to a throat injury that was emphasized by the company in a medical update post-RAW.

Interestingly, before the match, Becky Lynch received an endorsement from her former opponent Doudrop and another former RAW Women's Champion, Nikki A.S.H.

Could this tease lead to the formation of a three-woman faction led by Becky Lynch? It would likely be a good idea if she is to be a heel going forward.

#3. Queen Zelina and Carmella's rattling tag team

Queen Zelina was furious at Carmella again this week

Queen Zelina and Carmella already seemed to have an unexplained rift on RAW this week. Perhaps it was due to Carmella's focus on Corey Graves instead of her. Either way, Zelina dropped the British accent, which was quite funny in itself.

She faced Liv Morgan and lost after Carmella was busy with Corey Graves on the commentary table. WWE is going all-out to promote the Corey Graves-Carmella show, and Queen Zelina continues to have a downfall.

The tease of a break-up is likely to be one of two outcomes. It could either be a curveball to make us think that they're losing at WrestleMania or a ploy to ensure an easy title change.

#2. Edge's continuous evolution continues on this week's episode of RAW

This week on RAW, Edge essentially insulted everyone and everything, including his past self, for the last two years. He came out to a new theme song, and his overall persona is something completely different from what he has done before.

This is an evolved Rated-R Superstar, and we're glad that the feud with AJ Styles is bringing this out of him. It will be interesting to see what happens when The Phenomenal One returns to RAW next week.

However, given how powerful Edge's persona is right now, it wouldn't be surprising to see him win at WrestleMania against AJ Styles.

#1. Seth Rollins' continuously bumpy road to WrestleMania

This week on RAW, Seth Rollins tried hijacking Kevin Owens' spot of hosting Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania. Sonya Deville made the main event between the two men official, with the winner getting to host Steve Austin.

Seth Rollins' Road to WrestleMania was emphasized on a lot this week, indicating that the Cody Rhodes match could very much happen. Kevin Owens won the main event of RAW and will be hosting Steve Austin at WrestleMania.

It's disappointing to see that there could be no match for Seth Rollins at the Show of Shows. But given how much WWE have mentioned the lack of a match and made a story out of it, he could be at the Grandest Stage of Them All, after all.

