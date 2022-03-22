5 Things WWE Subtly told us on RAW: Backstage confusion on a big title change revealed, Huge heel turn to happen after WrestleMania 38?

Welcome to the penultimate edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW ahead of WrestleMania 38. We're only one episode away from The Grandest Stage of Them All, and there could have been more that happened this week.

However, it started with Kevin Owens trolling the crowd by entering with Stone Cold Steve Austin's music and mocking him with all his mannerisms. There still was enough that happened to make the show worth watching, and here is what WWE subtly told us this week on RAW:

#5. A little curveball with the Women's Tag Team Champions on RAW

This week on RAW, Queen Zelina and Carmella were seen backstage. While Zelina was focused on the tag team titles and WrestleMania, Carmella couldn't seem to care any less as she was on her phone.

Sick and tired, Queen Zelina threw away her phone and they began to attack each other, indicating a break-up.

As you know by now, the Women's Tag Team title match at WrestleMania is a Fatal-Four-Way and the chances of them retaining are slim. After Shayna Baszler and Natalya beat Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, the tag team champions were out and cleared house. They hugged at the end, indicating that it was all a ruse and that they are, in fact, on the same page.

The title change may seem obvious, but the direction of the storyline indicates that there is a lot of backstage confusion on the potential change at WrestleMania.

#4. The Street Profits could see a big character change soon on RAW

This week on RAW, RK-Bro faced and defeated The Alpha Academy, who have also been added to the tag team title match at WrestleMania. It was good that WWE decided not to have RK-Bro lose ahead of their big title defense.

The match ended in the favor of the champions, but the night didn't. The Street Profits came out to take both teams out, and they did so successfully. While they stood tall, they may not be the ones walking out of WrestleMania with the RAW Tag Team titles.

It looks like it's going to be RK-Bro's moment at The Grandest Stage of Them All, but don't be surprised to see The Street Profits officially turn heel after WrestleMania. Right now, they aren't acting like babyfaces, but they've yet to cross the line into heel territory.

For now, the go-home episode will feature The Street Profits vs. The Alpha Academy.

#3. Omos' unlikely road to WrestleMania

At first, Omos defeated Apollo Crews. He later defeated Commander Azeez with ease despite the latter being a similar size to him. This week on RAW, Omos took out both Crews and Azeez in a handicap match.

Post-match, he continued to assert that he wanted a challenge for WrestleMania. Next week, Omos is more than likely to get his answer, and it could be either Gable Steveson or Bobby Lashley.

Steveson is still yet to make his in-ring debut with WWE, and it will be interesting to see who the company goes with for Omos at WrestleMania.

#2. Is Austin Theory set to get his revenge on Pat McAfee?

The Austin Theory-Pat McAfee feud has somehow ended up having one of the best build-ups to WrestleMania. The amount of heat in each segment adds a level of interest every single time.

This week on RAW, SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee was the special guest commentator as Austin Theory took on Finn Balor. McAfee did everything he could to make Theory uncomfortable, and eventually, all the distractions inevitably led to Balor's win.

Damian Priest didn't show up this week, but this was more about highlighting the McAfee-Theory feud than anything else. Given the way the feud has played out, especially on the latest episode of RAW, Austin Theory seems to be slated for a huge win at WrestleMania, as he should be.

#1. The road ahead for Seth Rollins on RAW

This week on RAW, Seth Rollins tried to hijack AJ Styles by taking his place at WrestleMania against Edge. For some reason, Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville decided to give him the opportunity to do so, booking the main event between Styles and Rollins - two former rivals.

The match was a good one, but Edge caused the disqualification by attacking Styles, costing Rollins in the process. It was perhaps one of the highlights of a relatively-uneventful episode this week, and it has added a lot of fuel to the Styles-Edge match.

Given how things are being positioned, The Rated-R Superstar could end up losing to AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38. As for Seth Rollins, the storyline has subtly indicated that all roads are leading to a match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38.

Edited by Kaushik Das