5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW after Crown Jewel

Monday Night RAW after Crown Jewel 2025 has shaken the landscape of WWE. The Vision betrayed Seth Rollins following the main event, while the rifts between The Usos are seemingly growing. Besides this, Dominik Mysterio competed on the show and defeated Penta again to retain the Intercontinental Championship.In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us on the red brand show after the Perth, Australia, premium live event.#5. CM Punk would be the next World Heavyweight ChampionCM Punk defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight and emerged as the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Best in the World will now soon lock horns with Seth Rollins in a title bout.Considering the real-life injury of The Visionary, Punk's victory on RAW subtly confirmed that he would be the next World Heavyweight Champion. Following this, Rollins could go on hiatus and return after recovering from his injury.#4. The Usos' breakup could be on the horizon in WWEOver the past few weeks, we have seen major instances where visible rifts were seen between Jey and Jimmy Uso. During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the Samoan Twins again experienced conflict after the YEET Master attempted to save Big Jim after his match against Bronson Reed.These rising conflicts between The Usos subtly confirm that their breakup could be on the horizon to unfold soon on the red brand show.#3. Dominik Mysterio is not losing the IC Title anytime soonDominik @DomMysterio35LINK😏Dominik Mysterio locked horns with Penta and once again defeated the masked man to retain the gold. This wasn't the first time that Dirty Dom secured a victory over the former AEW star.With all the momentum the Judgment Day member has on his side, it implies that WWE has no plans for him to drop the Intercontinental Championship anytime soon. Fans could expect a longer title reign for Dominik unless he faces someone like John Cena at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025.#2. Roman Reigns again on hiatus from WWE?Roman Reigns was notably absent from RAW this week. After suffering a loss at Crown Jewel 2025, the absence of the OTC on the red brand show remains a big question among the audience.As of now, the Head of the Table is still advertised for Survivor Series: WarGames. However, his absence on RAW after Crown Jewel hints that Reigns could be on a brief hiatus again from the company.#1. Seth Rollins' babyface turn after Vision betrayal?Bron Breakker betrayed Seth Rollins on RAW. Following this, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman joined him in this mission. Thus, The Visionary is no longer part of the faction and was kicked out by the rest of the members.Now, following this development, whenever Rollins returns, he will stand against the heel faction, which will make him a babyface star. If not a complete imminent babyface star, at least he will no longer be a pure heel on WWE RAW.