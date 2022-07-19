5 Things WWE Subtly told us on RAW: Huge heel turn set to happen next week, Theory to feud with the 18-year wrestling veteran after SummerSlam?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was the penultimate episode to SummerSlam 2022 wasn't very impressive, to say the least.

This isn't to say that it was all bad, but it certainly wasn't up to the usual standard that Monday Night RAW has had this year. The consensus seems to be that the Red brand has been far superior to SmackDown in 2022.

Either way, there were a few things that WWE subtly told us on an episode that seemed to lack a lot of star power:

#5. What will The Judgment Day do at Madison Square Garden next week?

Damian Priest defeated Rey Mysterio on this week's episode of RAW. They continued to pursue Dominik Mysterio and essentially forced him to say that he would join The Judgment Day, otherwise they would attack his father.

While Dominik agreed, they told him that it didn't work that way and attacked him instead. Next week, the two teams are set to face off at Madison Square Garden and it will be Rey Mysterio's 20th anniversary of his WWE debut.

While this week made it seem like there is no chance of Dominik Mysterio turning heel, this is the exact swerve that WWE has used to throw fans off. Expect something big next week.

#4. Theory gets foiled on RAW again, but is it a foreshadowing?

For a superstar who has accomplished so much in less than a year, Theory loses a lot. Last week, Riddle, Bobby Lashley and 18-year wrestling veteran Dolph Ziggler cost him the match.

It was deserved, however, as Theory shoved Ziggler down before the legend utilized a superkick to help AJ Styles get the victory. It seems as though Theory vs. Ziggler will be the direction on RAW after SummerSlam 2022.

#3. A foreshadowing for The Street Profits and The Usos?

WWE @WWE Will this be a preview of what's to come at #SummerSlam Will this be a preview of what's to come at #SummerSlam? https://t.co/PKRCVGvBEf

In one of the weaker segments and matches, The Street Profits got tangled with MVP and Omos. It led to a match between Angelo Dawkins and Omos, where the former won via DQ.

It led to Adam Pearce booking a tag team match between The Street Profits, facing MVP and Omos, with that match also having a dusty finish. However, the Usos standing tall seemed to foreshadow the fact that their undisputed tag team title reign could come to an end very soon at the hands of The Street Profits.

#2. WWE has huge plans for Riddle

Seth Rollins has been on the losing end in 2022 more than any other WWE star. Yet, nobody seems to notice and this is for two reasons. First, most of these losses have come in live events where babyfaces usually win, and second, Rollins' character is so strong that losses don't affect him the same way.

That's why losing to Riddle may not make much of a difference at SummerSlam 2022. Rollins got the better of Riddle this week on RAW, but it's clear from the reactions that Riddle gets that WWE has huge plans for him.

It may not be his time yet, but at the rate he is going, it will be soon.

#1. Kevin Owens returns, but is there anything for him at SummerSlam?

Kevin Owens returned to RAW for the first time in nearly a month. His absence was unexplained and fans are still unsure why he was out of action as there were no rumors about an injury of any sort.

But what seems to have been implied is that his feud against Ezekiel has been quietly dropped. He made references to Ezekiel and Elias but didn't press on it at all.

He still has the same character and is entertaining, but it seems odd that he has been absent for as long as he was and the feud just abruptly dropped. What is next for the former Universal Champion on RAW?

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far