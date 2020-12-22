Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on the RAW after TLC. It wasn't the best episode by any means, but there were a few highlights that could prove to be vital in the build-up to the Royal Rumble.

A lot of interesting things happened on RAW, so let's jump right into it!

#5. The Women's Tag Team title picture has taken a new direction on RAW

Asuka and Charlotte Flair

Asuka and Charlotte Flair have seemingly begun a new era of Women's Tag Team wrestling on RAW. But they won't be the ones to take it forward. They opened the show on RAW, and it was only a matter of minutes before Charlotte Flair posed the question to Asuka - "But what about the RAW Women's Championship?".

We mentioned it before, and we will mention it again. Charlotte Flair is too much of a solo player to care much about the Tag Team Championship. She is looking for Women's title #13, and the person who has what she wants just so happens to be her tag team partner.

What's interesting is how multiple teams have emerged as competitors. For starters, you have Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, and then there is Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose. Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce are a makeshift team as well (losing to Flair and Asuka on RAW), and The Riott Squad will be expected to enter the title picture.

Things will get heated soon, but it's good to have a run of matches around the above-mentioned teams. It's not often that you have 4-5 women's tag teams in the title picture.

With that said, Charlotte Flair's question was a big indicator of her intentions, and we expect them to lose the titles and start a rivalry on time for Royal Rumble 2021.