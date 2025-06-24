5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW before Night of Champions 2025

The go-home episode of WWE RAW before Night of Champions 2025 ended with Cody Rhodes' victory. The American Nightmare is now advancing to the finals of the King of the Ring tournament and will face Randy Orton. Additionally, the show saw some great development of the ongoing storylines.

In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us on RAW before Night of Champions.

#5. Dominik Mysterio’s injury might be a work

Adam Pearce announced tonight that Dominik Mysterio has been dealing with an injury. Because of this, he will not be able to defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at Night of Champions 2025.

As a result, the RAW General Manager decided to cancel the title match. The sudden announcement surprised everyone, as there had been no reports confirming that Dom's injury was real.

This subtly suggests that the injury announcement for The Judgment Day member could be part of the work. WWE could have done this to postpone the showdown between Styles and Mysterio.

#4. WWE not vacating the Women’s Tag Team Titles despite Liv Morgan's injury

Liv Morgan suffered a real-life injury on RAW last week, which led to her taking a break. Even the Women's Tag Team Champion was noticeably absent from RAW this week. However, Raquel Rodriguez was present on the show along with the Women's Tag Team Title.

Even WWE has hinted at a pair of Raquel and Roxanne Perez on the Monday Night Show. This development suggests that the company might not be vacating the Women's Tag Team Titles despite the injury of Morgan.

Instead, the Triple H creative regime seems to have plans to put the title on Perez as a replacement for Liv Morgan.

#3. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch for Evolution 2

Bayley and Becky Lynch clashed on the red brand in a Women's Intercontinental Title match. The match was interrupted by Lyra Valkyria, who attacked The Man, leading to Lynch retaining the Championship via disqualification.

The Role Model was not happy with Lyra's actions. This suggests that the Stamford-based promotion is planning a Triple Threat feud among these three women. It could lead to a Women's Intercontinental Title match at Evolution 2.

#2. Jey Uso might be written off TV

Despite the vital efforts, Jey Uso failed to defeat Cody Rhodes in the semifinals of King of the Ring 2025. The YEET Master also showed sportsmanship post-match by raising The American Nightmare's hand.

Meanwhile, this loss of the Samoan star subtly suggests that WWE might be planning to write Jey Uso off television. This could be done to take him out of the storyline after his recent loss. The company could bring him back around SummerSlam for a feud at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#1. Asuka vs. IYO SKY could happen at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Jade Cargill defeated Roxanne Perez tonight in the semifinals of the Queen of the Ring. This means Jade will face Asuka in the finals of the QOTR Tournament. The winner of this match will earn a Women's World Title shot at SummerSlam against their brand's respective Champion.

During RAW tonight, WWE hinted at a match between Asuka and IYO SKY at SummerSlam. This happened when the former Damage CTRL members engaged in a segment backstage.

The progress subtly shows that the company has plans for The Empress of Tomorrow vs. The Genius of Sky at the second-largest WWE PLE after WrestleMania. It also suggests that Asuka is likely to defeat Jade Cargill at NOC.

