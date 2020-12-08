Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was the penultimate RAW to TLC and the episode had its ups and downs. It certainly wasn't the strongest episode of RAW we've seen, but it did enough to add some hype to the next major PPV - TLC.

This episode of RAW was full of TLC consequences and a lot of teases were made, several different announcements, and some solid storyline progression. Without dragging it much further, let's look at what WWE subtly hinted at this episode of RAW and what it could possibly mean for TLC 2020.

#5 Is Lana's dream run on RAW going to come to a grinding halt?

Another week, another victory!

Lana has had the best few weeks of her WWE career without Rusev recently. After teaming up with RAW Women's Champion Asuka to take on Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, the unlikely duo have had the number of the Tag Team Champions for a while now.

We had a solid Champion vs Champion match on RAW between Asuka and Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax was close to putting Lana through a table for the tenth time. Luckily, Lana did brilliantly to counter it and Nia Jax went face-first instead.

This led to Shayna Baszler getting distracted and Asuka pinned her. Lana and Asuka complement each other well despite being two polar opposite superstars. It'll be interesting to see how their tag team title match goes at TLC, but the fact that they've been getting the win after a win could mean that they may lose at TLC.

Ultimately, it depends on next week on RAW when Lana takes on Nia Jax. If the Tag Team Champions stand tall, then it's almost a certainty that Lana and Asuka will win the Tag Team Championship.