5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Possible spoiler on World Title match at Backlash, Returning superstar set to become top heel?

Shelton Benjamin beat Cedric Alexander in a bit of a surprising result and Angel Garza threatened to shove a rose down Drew Gulak's throat. We continued to see teasers for "Eva-Lution", and Humberto Carrillo seemed to suffer a legitimate injury on RAW against Sheamus.

Here are a few things WWE subtly told us on the go-home episode of RAW to WrestleMania Backlash.

#5 The main event of RAW and the WWE Title implications

The main event of RAW was a WrestleMania rematch between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. It wasn't for the WWE Title, but for bragging rights heading into WrestleMania Backlash.

Unfortunately, the build to the main event was slightly underwhelming, and the match itself was even more so. The build-up to Lashley vs McIntyre at WrestleMania on RAW was solid and the match lived up to its hype on the Show Of Shows.

This wasn't the case tonight, and a controversy ensued. Just as Drew McIntyre hit a Claymore Kick out of nowhere, Braun Strowman showed up and caused a DQ.

During the first hour of RAW, MVP made a business proposition to Braun Strowman to take out McIntyre and ensure that the WrestleMania Backlash WWE Title match becomes a singles bout.

While Braun Strowman momentarily teased an alliance with Bobby Lashley that was wiped away instantly and he hit a powerslam on the WWE Champion to stand tall on the RAW before the PPV.

"If somehow @DMcIntyreWWE got so injured, he couldn't make it to #WMBacklash... it would be a one-on-one match between the Monster Among Men and the All Mighty @fightbobby."



Something to think about...#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ZK2zFt9cay — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2021

Drew McIntyre stood tall on last week's edition, and it was Braun Strowman's turn this time around. It's a clear indicator (or even spoiler) that The Monster Among Men won't walk out of WrestleMania Backlash as the WWE Champion.

If anything, the last two episodes of RAW have indicated that Bobby Lashley will walk out of the PPV with the WWE Title intact.

