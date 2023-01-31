It was the RAW after the 2023 Royal Rumble, and what an episode it was. It started with Cody Rhodes and ended with the Royal Rumble winner standing tall. It shouldn't come as a surprise that he will be the central figure and top babyface in WWE going forward, at least until WrestleMania 39.

But that was only the beginning and the finale. This episode of RAW was more focused on the build-up to Elimination Chamber, which is less than three weeks away. Two matches for the gruesome structure have been announced, and fans are excited to see the direction of where things are going on the red brand.

From WrestleMania matches being made official to WrestleMania teases and more, here is what WWE subtly told us on RAW.

#5. A blockbuster match for WrestleMania 39 has officially been changed

The originally reported plan for WrestleMania 39 was supposed to be Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair. It looks like that has been thrown out of the window in favor of a WrestleMania 36 rematch between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out this time around, but this was a subtle indication that a major plan has changed. As for who could face Bianca at WrestleMania for the RAW Women's Title, fans will have to see. An Elimination Chamber match to decide a number one contender for The EST will take place at the event.

One of the two remaining spots will be taken up by either Mia Yim, Piper Niven, Carmella, or Candice LeRae in a Fatal Four Way match to decide the winner next week.

If Becky Lynch enters the Chamber, fans may see her win. But will WWE go with the rematch?

#4. What The Judgment Day has ahead of them on RAW and Elimination Chamber

The Judgment Day and Edge crossed paths a lot on RAW this week. In the main event, Cody Rhodes faced Finn Balor, and thanks to a distraction from Edge, he was able to win.

Although how The American Nightmare was handled can be questioned since he is the top babyface. He needed a distraction to win, and it seems to be a clear hint that The Grit Couple are reuniting.

The 42-year-old Beth Phoenix hasn't wrestled since Royal Rumble 2022, and she is likely to make her return after a year for a mixed tag team match with Edge in the upcoming Elimination Chamber show.

#3. Are MMM eyeing Otis as the next recruit?

Chad Gable failed to qualify for the Elimination Chamber this week after losing to Seth Rollins. It was certainly interesting to watch, but in a backstage segment, Maximum Male Models were spotted.

It seemed like they were looking at Otis because while Ma.çé looked shocked, Maxxine Dupri said he was "perfect." It looks like MMM will be getting more screen time to pursue Otis, which is a great storyline idea for RAW.

#2. Is Becky Lynch finally set to put an end to her feud against Bayley?

The story between Becky Lynch and Bayley started years ago in Orlando during their time in NXT, and it will end in Orlando next week. While Bayley seemingly refused to face Becky Lynch inside a steel cage, The Man finally outsmarted Damage CTRL.

She had Dakota Kai beaten up and threatened to attack her leg unless she got her match.

Lynch even subtly indicated that she attacked IYO SKY backstage. It was a moment of brilliance that hinted at the end of their feud.

#1. Seth Rollins' road to WrestleMania has seemingly been paved

Seth Rollins won his qualifier and will get another shot at the United States Title inside the Elimination Chamber. But later on, backstage, when Cathy Kelley asked him about being eliminated by Logan Paul in the Royal Rumble, he had no answer.

This was a clear tease of a WrestleMania 39 match between them, and we're excited about it.

What did you make of RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

