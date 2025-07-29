  • home icon
5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW before SummerSlam 2025

By Love Verma
Published Jul 29, 2025 10:02 GMT
This was the final show before SummerSlam 2025. [Image credits: Netflix]
SummerSlam 2025 is inching closer [Image credits: RAW stream on Netflix]

The final episode of RAW before SummerSlam 2025 has concluded. WWE has made significant progress in different storylines and subtly told fans some things before The Biggest Party of the Summer.

In this article, we will cover five things WWE told us on the Monday night show before SummerSlam 2025.

#5. Jey Uso may be out of WWE SummerSlam 2025

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns are scheduled to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match at SummerSlam. However, given the ending of RAW this week, it seems like The YEET Master may now be forced to miss the tag team bout.

Reed and Jey Uso wrestled in the main event of RAW, which ended with The Auszilla delivering a Tsunami to the Samoan star. After the match, Roman Reigns attempted to rescue the former WWE Tag Team Champion, but the villainous star took out the OTC too. Reed attacked Jey with multiple Tsunamis, which could affect the latter's status for the tag team match at SummerSlam.

In recent times, fans have seen Reed putting stars out of commission with the Tsunami. It appears that The YEET Master could be his latest victim. If Jey is indeed sidelined, Roman Reigns may get a new partner at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#4. Bron Breakker is seemingly the new leader of Seth Rollins' faction

In the absence of Seth Rollins, his faction was lacking leadership on RAW. Following the events of RAW before SummerSlam, it seems like Bron Breakker is the newest leader of the group.

Breakker confronted Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed when The Oracle was talking about the stable lacking a leader in a backstage segment. The Dog of WWE asserted that the faction now has a leader, seemingly confirming that he is the new commanding figure.

#3. AJ Styles will potentially lose to Dominik Mysterio

AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio will lock horns in an Intercontinental Title match. After a lengthy buildup to the match, WWE has subtly confirmed that Styles will not be able to dethrone "Dirty" Dom.

There is a pattern in the company's programming that the star who gets the last laugh on the go-home edition of a premium live event suffers a loss. The Phenomenal One pinned Dominik in a mixed tag team match on WWE RAW this week, which hints that he could lose at SummerSlam.

#2. Seth Rollins will likely not come back anytime soon

The real-life injury of Seth Rollins has written him off WWE television. Meanwhile, before the backstage interaction between Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman, The Oracle stated that The Visionary will be out for an extended time.

Heyman's statement suggests that The Architect is not coming back to the sports entertainment juggernaut anytime soon.

#1. Pete Dunne is seemingly the new masked man on WWE RAW

During The Judgment Day and LWO's World Tag Team Title match, a new masked man appeared to cost the babyfaces a potential win. Fans seemed confused about the masked figure's identity, as El Grande Americano was already present there.

One of the names who is speculated to be behind the mask is Pete Dunne. Going by the person's facial structure, height, and stature, The Bruiserweight appears to be a fit candidate for the role.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Edited by Pratik Singh
