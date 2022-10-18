5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Top champion to lose next week, storyline involving 3 top stars canceled?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. We're weeks away from the next big premium live event, and it was once again a mostly spectacular episode.

The show's direction has been good, and we're excited to see what happens in the coming weeks. So, what were the major things hinted at this week on the red brand? Keep reading to find out.

#5. Damage CTRL's redemption and Bayley's next task

Damage CTRL became a stronghold of the women's division this week as Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defeated the duo of Candice LeRae and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

It's going to be a crucial week for Damage CTRL. This Friday Night on SmackDown, Kai and SKY will defend their titles against the newly-formed duo of Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi.

Next Monday on RAW, Bayley will face Bianca Belair in a non-title rematch. While we're not fans of the champion losing for a challenger to get a title shot, it looks like The Role Model will beat the champion in a singles bout and earn a title match at Crown Jewel.

#4. The Miz's next feud has been teased before his current one even ended

The Miz was one of the focal points this week, even though the Lumis story wasn't told well. He tried to escape his match by faking an injury, which both Byron Saxton and Johnny Gargano soon exposed.

Gargano has a history with Dexter Lumis in NXT, and he was a thorn in the side of The Miz for a while. Two major things were indicated this week - first, a Miz vs. Gargano feud is inevitable. Second, there is far more to the story of why Lumis is targeting The Miz.

However, we have no idea why the Kevin Owens-Johnny Gargano-Austin Theory story has been dropped.

#3. The big trade on RAW and what it means going forward

JBL returned to WWE television for an in-ring segment for the first time in nearly two years. While we have seen him in guest commentary roles, his last in-ring appearance was during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony at Survivor Series 2020.

However, he is back in a full-time capacity as the on-screen manager of Baron Corbin - who has been traded to RAW since Rey Mysterio was sent to SmackDown.

This pairing has all the makings for success, and this was WWE putting their full faith in Corbin to take the next step in his career.

#2. How the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match will play out at Crown Jewel

This was the perfect way to handle the Bobby Lashley-Brock Lesnar segment on RAW. There were hardly any words spoken, and we saw a massive brawl that resulted in the destruction of the barricade and the announcer's table - barely four minutes into the show. While we can't confirm, it seems to be a new record that has been set.

One thing is clear from the segment - the Crown Jewel match between the two won't be longer than a five-six minute affair, as WWE may want to give it a "real-life" feel between the two massive heavyweights. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

#1. Seth Rollins' US Title opponent at Crown Jewel possibly revealed

Seth Rollins defended the United States Championship against Matt Riddle in the main event of RAW. However, earlier in the show, he was confronted by the 36-year-old Mustafa Ali, who said he was his "next problem."

The Visionary successfully defended the title against Riddle after a mishap involving the returning Elias, after which Ali took the champion out to make a statement. It's getting clear that Rollins vs. Ali is the direction for Crown Jewel 2022, and we're all for it.

