5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Top star to get added to WWE Title match, Romantic storyline set to begin?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. We're eight days removed from WrestleMania 37, and the company is building towards Backlash 2021.

It wasn't a strong episode of RAW by any means, but there were a few things that stood out. The problem with the show was its overall lack of pace and storyline progression. Another weak point was the absence of a major return/debut.

Either way, here are a few things that WWE subtly told us on RAW.

#5 Is Braun Strowman quietly entering the WWE Title picture on RAW?

Braun Strowman and Mace on RAW

While Braun Strowman teased being in WWE Title contention before WrestleMania, he lost the opportunity on RAW last week to Drew McIntyre. The former WWE Champion had a busy night.

At first, he came out to ask MVP for an explanation on RAW. MVP made it clear that Mace and T-BAR are not a part of The Hurt Business, and that they were people doing the dirty work on their behalf.

After an attack on Drew McIntyre by the former RETRIBUTION members in the opening segment, the Scotsman told Adam Pearce to book a handicap match, despite the latter insisting on a Tag Team bout.

When it finally happened in the last hour of RAW, things started to break down and we thought McIntyre was in for another beatdown. Thankfully, Braun Strowman came out to make the save.

It resulted in a tag team match that ended in a DQ after Drew McIntyre couldn't stop attacking Mace. In what was perhaps the most interesting part of RAW this week, Mace was unmasked. After the match was done, T-Bar also lost his mask thanks to Strowman.

Of course, Mace was Dio Maddin and T-Bar was Dominik Dijakvoic.

While it's good that the two big men are getting pushed, the story is less than fascinating.

What WWE subtly told us, however, is the possibility of Braun Strowman quietly entering the WWE Title picture in the process despite his loss last week.

