Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW! It was a great episode this week, with a good start and an even better finish.

We're less than two weeks away from Survivor Series 2022, which is why it shouldn't come as a surprise that much of the episode was dedicated to the build-up to the show.

The women's WarGames match saw two new additions, and there was a major character change that was arguably the best part of RAW this week.

So what did WWE subtly hint at this week on the red brand? Keep reading to find out!

#5. The push of Austin Theory finally begins

Austin Theory was the MVP of RAW. From the portrayal he was given this week, it was clear that Triple H finally decided to start pushing the top heel. Austin Theory declared the Money in the Bank briefcase as an anchor to his success, and in a way, he was right.

Roman Reigns was never in a position to be cashed in on, and the MITB loss would lead to Austin Theory undergoing a significant character change. He faced Dolph Ziggler and had him beaten, but he would brutally assault him in the process. There was neither any phone with him nor were there any selfies taken. This in itself was an indication of his character change.

Later in the show, Theory stood tall at the end by assaulting Seth Rollins to make his US Title intentions known.

#4. Did Mustafa Ali get booted out of the United States Title picture on RAW?

Although it can be argued that although it has only been a short while, something is not working for Mustafa Ali's run on RAW. He isn't getting the desired reactions, even from a crowd like last night, where they were loud and vocal for the most part.

That's why there was no sadness when Bobby Lashley decimated Mustafa Ali, essentially kicking him out of the United States Title picture despite him not having gotten a title match. A Triple Threat Match between Seth Rollins, Lashley, and Theory seems to be the direction we are heading for at Survivor Series 2022.

#3. No plans for Matt Riddle right now?

Matt Riddle has had a major downfall since his win over Seth Rollins in the main event of Extreme Rules 2022. Initially, it was the alliance with Elias, while Rollins would win the United States Title.

They have taken two different directions, and Riddle's loss to Chad Gable on RAW this week was a big indicator that WWE has no big plans for him for the foreseeable future.

#2. The last member of Team Bianca may have already been revealed

Mia Yim announced herself as the fourth member of Team Bianca Belair on RAW after Damage CTRL approached her. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Bayley's faction as Rhea Ripley approached them to complete the five-woman team.

That still leaves one spot vacant for Belair's team. Becky Lynch and Candice LeRae seem as though they are the only two options. Given the reports that Lynch will sit out the rest of the year with injury, it is unlikely to be her. LeRae's previous appearances and alliance with Belair was an indicator that she will be the one to complete the team.

#1. Is The Judgment Day's feud with The O.C. going to go on for longer than expected?

The Judgment Day vs. The O.C. will reach a boiling point at Survivor Series: WarGames when fans get a dream rematch between AJ Styles and Finn Balor. As fans may remember, the two men first faced off in an impromptu classic at TLC 2017.

Five years later, this singles match will be one of the defining factors in the feud between The O.C. and The Judgment Day. From the looks of things, the feud could continue for the rest of the year.

What did you make of RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

