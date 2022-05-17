5 Things WWE Subtly told us on RAW - Truth about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out, Big hint on Judgment Day's fourth member, Major star's push ends?

Welcome back to another edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. The most recent episode was an explosive affair, to say the least, as Sasha Banks and Naomi stole the headlines heading into the show.

In addition to storylines that saw advancements on TV, we naturally have a lot to unpack today. There have been high-stakes matches and announcements that have set things up perfectly for the upcoming Hell in a Cell event.

However, there are some significant takeaways from RAW if you read between the lines, and we've covered them below in detail:

#5. Is the Sasha Banks-Naomi incident a work?

The dirt sheets went into overdrive mode ahead of RAW as Sasha Banks & Naomi reportedly walked out of the show. Rumors stated that the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were unhappy with the creative direction for the 6-pack challenge match.

WWE swiftly replaced the main event and booked Becky Lynch to face Asuka in a singles match instead. The company often refrains from immediately acknowledging real-life controversies, but that wasn't the case this time around.

The promotion made multiple references to the backstage incident during the RAW broadcast. Becky Lynch said that she saw Banks and Naomi leaving the building during her segment with Adam Pearce. Corey Graves took a direct shot at Sasha and Naomi, which further raised suspicions about whether the entire angle was work or a shoot.

WWE also blurred the lines between reality and kayfabe in its official statement on the matter. As more details emerge on the rumored dispute, fans continue to debate the authenticity of the whole story.

#4. Big hint regarding Judgment Day's fourth member

Edge, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest are steadily building up their act on RAW. Judgment Day cut a pretty straightforward promo this week, teasing the possibility of new members joining the fray. The Rated-R Superstar also extended invitations to AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan.

Edge's comments interestingly come when rumors point towards Finn Balor potentially turning heel to join the faction. While several names have floated around the internet in recent weeks, Balor's career could get a big shot in the arm if he ends up following Edge's movement.

A former Universal champion betraying Styles and Morgan would be a much-needed twist to the narrative. Going by Judgment Day's promo work, it would be safe to count on a babyface to turn heel shortly.

#3. WWE's perception of Mustafa Ali

Fans were quite excited when Mustafa Ali made his surprise return at the beginning of May. The disgruntled star publicly asked for his release due to creative frustrations, and not many expected him to appear on TV.

Since his comeback, Mustafa Ali has endured a torrid time, and it got worse this week. As if losing to Veer Mahaan wasn't damaging enough, Mustafa Ali was also involved in an embarrassing post-match segment.

Mahaan locked in the Cervical Clutch on Ali while Theory and The Miz posed for selfies. Mustafa Ali's booking indicates how WWE officials view him. Ali has been utilized to develop other talents rather than getting the spotlight himself as a singles star.

While Mustafa Ali successfully found his way back on RAW, his creative struggles have no end in sight, and that might not change as long as he is contracted to Vince McMahon's organization.

#2. Is Becky Lynch's push in the title scene over?

Last-minute alterations to the script resulted in Becky Lynch and Asuka squaring off in RAW's main event.

The two former women's champions had an impressive outing to close the show, with Asuka getting the last laugh. The Empress of Tomorrow will face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's title at Hell in a Cell. But where does Becky Lynch go from here?

Big Time Becks could seemingly be out of the title picture as WWE focuses on a fresher match-up in Belair vs. Asuka.

However, Bianca's interference during the #1 contender's match is a sign that WWE will eventually resume her program with Becky Lynch, which could happen on the road to SummerSlam. For now, the emphasis is on Belair and Asuka's Hell in a Cell storyline.

#1. Ezekiel might have the backing of WWE officials

Ezekiel's introduction initially didn't receive a wholly positive response as the idiocy of the angle put viewers off. The man behind the gimmick, however, has managed to make the new persona work, and he is being rewarded with some big wins on RAW.

Elias' younger brother defeated Chad Gable this week and got a solid reaction en route to his victory. Ezekiel's idea was written off as a joke not too long ago, but thanks to Kevin Owens and all the talents involved, the storyline is one of the most entertaining aspects of Monday Night RAW.

WWE also recognizes Ezekiel's recent success and has got behind him by affording the superstar some pivotal TV time. Have you enjoyed witnessing Ezekiel and Kevin Owens' feud thus far? Let us know in the comments section and share your reviews on the latest RAW episode as well.

Edited by Neda Ali