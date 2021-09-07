5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Unexpected dream match teased in main event, 2-time World Champion to turn heel?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was a mixed bag of an episode, but the focal point was quite entertaining to watch. The ending and main event of RAW was fantastic, which is often enough for fans to praise it.

There was a great deal of storyline progression heading into Extreme Rules 2021 this week. Here's what WWE subtly told us this week on RAW:

#5 Bobby Lashley's next opponent on RAW and title pictures intertwining

RAW began with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley getting an Extreme Rules challenge when he interrupted Randy Orton and Riddle. To recap, last week, RK-Bro retained the RAW Tag Team Titles against MVP and Bobby Lashley.

The episode of RAW ended last week with Randy Orton hitting an RKO on Bobby Lashley, setting up a future title match between them. Orton challenged The All Mighty to a WWE Title match at Extreme Rules, and the bout was made official soon after.

Following this, RK-Bro sat at ringside to witness who would become their next RAW Tag Team title contenders. The New Day became the big stars as they eliminated The Viking Raiders, Jinder Mahal and Veer and Mace and T-Bar.

However, when they eliminated the former RETRIBUTION members, they were assaulted, as were the following entrants in the Tag Team Turmoil, Mustafa Ali and Mansoor.

Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce halted the match and said it would continue later on in the night. It should be noted that Bobby Lashley and MVP inserted themselves into the bout as well.

When the match restarted half an hour before RAW ended, The New Day had to take on Mansoor and Mustafa Ali. Kingston and Woods got through them, but it was game over once AJ Styles and Omos came out.

The New Day inevitably succumbed to the former RAW Tag Team Champions, and Bobby Lashley and MVP were the last competitors. What was most notable about this was the interaction and face-off between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Omos.

The crowd reacted well to the two powerhouses, and it essentially teased an unexpected future match between the two men. We haven't seen Bobby Lashley get manhandled the way he did by Omos, giving a further claim to AJ Styles' tag team partner.

Ultimately, Bobby Lashley speared AJ Styles and got the win, securing a RAW Tag Team Title match next week. The WWE and RAW Tag Team title pictures are now intertwined.

Bobby Lashley could even be the first man to pin Omos on RAW. But that's in the future. For now, Bobby Lashley will cross paths with Randy Orton, who gave him an RKO for the second week in a row to end the show.

