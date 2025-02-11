5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW this week

The latest edition of WWE RAW hosted AJ Styles’ return to the brand. It was a treat for fans who were waiting for The Phenomenal One's return to doing what he does best.

It also added some drama to the tensions between Judgment Day members. The show did not go well for the faction's stars.

Meanwhile, WWE continued to develop certain elements that could lead to a massive return en route to WrestleMania. During the show, fans also got an update on Sami Zayn’s injury.

Check out the five things WWE subtly told us on RAW this week.

#5. IYO SKY’s WrestleMania dreams may be over

Backstage segments continue to build some of the best storylines in the business, and it appears that WWE dropped a major hint on the latest edition of RAW. In Rhea Ripley’s backstage interview, IYO SKY once again mentioned that her WrestleMania dreams were shattered thanks to Ripley last week.

Later on the show, SKY teamed up with Damange CTRL member Dakota Kai to defeat Liv Morgana and Raquel Rodriguez. However, it seems that The Genius of the Sky won’t be heading to WrestleMania this year.

The backstage interaction could lead to SKY’s heel turn, which could see her target Rhea Ripley after WrestleMania.

#4. Sami Zayn will likely miss the Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn suffered the same fate as Randy Orton on RAW last week. Kevin Owens hit his former best friend with a Package Piledriver following the latter’s match against CM Punk.

Unlike Cody Rhodes, Zayn isn’t a superhero who could return a week later after taking the banned move. Michael Cole discussed the seriousness of Sami Zayn’s injuries during commentary on Monday night.

It may be a subtle hint to inform fans that Sami Zayn will be out for several weeks and might miss Elimination Chamber. WWE could hold him back for a while so he can kickstart his rivalry with Kevin Owens at the right time for them to have the final match at WrestleMania 41.

#3. Bron Breakker may have found his WrestleMania 41 opponent on WWE RAW

Bron Breakker had another star-making performance at the 2025 Royal Rumble. This year, WWE allowed him to Spear Roman Reigns to make a name for himself.

The latest edition of RAW saw AJ Styles return to the brand. Following an interaction with Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and Carlito in the ring, he had a face-off with Bron Breakker backstage.

The Intercontinental Champion may have found his opponent for WrestleMania 41. Styles has mentioned that he has a long to-do list following his return, which could include a win for the Intercontinental Championship.

#2. Dominik Mysterio will turn on Finn Balor

Dominik Mysterio confronted AJ Styles in the ring on WWE RAW. The veteran insulted Rey Mysterio’s son and made him run after being attacked.

Backstage, tensions ran high as Finn Balor expressed his frustrations to his Judgment Day teammates. He said that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez would have succeeded if they had heeded his advice.

Mysterio noted that he wanted to add another member to the group, but Balor stopped him and said he would fix things himself. The tension seems to signal towards a potential betrayal that could come from Dominik Mysterio anytime soon. The backstage segments appear to be building towards a potential rivalry that could help The Prince rise to the top again.

#1. Big E could return to help Rey Mysterio solve the New Day problem at WrestleMania 41

Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul faced off in a singles match on WWE RAW. Paul went over to the Hall of Famer and punched his ticket to Elimination Chamber after an exciting match.

New Day did not stop hounding Mysterio, as they came out moments later to attack the legend. It looks like RAW will stretch the program between the two sides.

Recent interactions with Big E, along with off-screen comments, suggest that the former WWE Champion might return to the ring to team up with Rey Mysterio against The New Day. RAW seems to be building up toward a big moment for Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston at The Show of Shows, considering all the hard work they’ve put in.

