5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW this week

The latest episode of WWE RAW ended with Roman Reigns making a comeback. The show also featured an IC Title match where Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his title against Rusev. Additionally, Brock Lesnar was mentioned on the show. In this article, we will look at five things WWE subtly told us on Monday Night RAW this week.#5. Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso are not on the same pageRoman Reigns shocked The Vision members by making his return during the main event. Upon his arrival, the Original Tribal Chief rescued The Usos from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. However, after this, Reigns and Jey were seen in an intense interaction where the OTC hyped The YEET Master. Meanwhile, during this, Big Jim was standing in the background, and Reigns did not interact with him. He even hugged Jey Uso but seemingly ignored Jimmy. This subtly teases that Roman and Jimmy are not on the same page in WWE, and cracks are already forming in the OG Bloodline.#4. Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker for WWE Crown JewelRoman Reigns already defeated Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris. After the Head of the Table's recent return on RAW and attack on Bron Breakker, it's likely that at WWE Crown Jewel PLE, the OTC might face the new Big Dog in a singles match.The former Undisputed Champion facing Breakker has been a dream match for the fans for many years. The current storyline of The Vision vs. OG Bloodline seems to be a perfect setup for Roman vs. Bron in Perth.#3. Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins will be working together in the futureTony The Wrestling Nerd @WrestlingNerd00LINKCody: Everything goes through you? So I assume you were the one who allowed Mr. Heyman to announce Brock Lesnar? Seth: Every decision runs through me! That WarGames team-up is coming! Brock is gonna team with The Vision! #WWERawSeth Rollins and Cody Rhodes were involved in a promo segment on the red brand. Both stars took shots at each other, and during this, The American Nightmare mentioned Brock Lesnar. Rhodes pointed out how Paul Heyman introduced The Beast at Wrestlepalooza, and Cody wondered whether it was with the permission of The Visionary. In response, the World Heavyweight Champion confirmed that every decision of The Vision runs through him.This eventually confirmed that Rollins had allowed The Oracle to reunite with The Beast Incarnate at the Indianapolis show. It subtly indicates that in the near future, fans can witness Rollins and Lesnar working together in WWE.#2. Dominik Mysterio isn't losing the IC Title anytime soonDominik Mysterio once again managed to escape during a title defense as he defeated Rusev on RAW. The Dirty Dom outshone The Bulgarian Brute and connected a low blow to gain the advantage and secure the victory. The Judgment Day member defeating the former US Champion seems like a subtle confirmation that he isn't losing the mid-card title anytime soon. Dom has recently defeated AJ Styles multiple times, and with the victory over Rusev, his title reign is expected to last longer on the red brand.#1. IYO SKY may double-cross Rhea Ripley at WWE Crown JewelWWE @WWELINK🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: RHEA RIPLEY &amp;amp;amp; IYO SKY vs. THE KABUKI WARRIORS at Crown Jewel!It's official that at Crown Jewel, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will team up against The Kabuki Warriors in a tag team match. However, on WWE RAW this week, the Genius of Sky seemed confused about The Kabuki Warriors despite their betrayal of her.Asuka and Kairi Sane took advantage of this confusion and stood tall against Mami and SKY. Later, in a backstage segment, Rhea convinced IYO to team up at Crown Jewel, where the former Women's World Champion finally got ready for the tag team bout.Meanwhile, this confusion might play a bigger role at Crown Jewel if The Empress of Tomorrow manages to manipulate SKY. This will eventually lead to a double-cross from IYO against The Eradicator.