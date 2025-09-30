  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • 5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW this week

5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW this week

By Love Verma
Published Sep 30, 2025 06:37 GMT
Roman Reigns is back on RAW! [Image credits: WWE on X]
Roman Reigns is back on RAW! [Image credits: WWE on X]

The latest episode of WWE RAW ended with Roman Reigns making a comeback. The show also featured an IC Title match where Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his title against Rusev. Additionally, Brock Lesnar was mentioned on the show.

Ad

In this article, we will look at five things WWE subtly told us on Monday Night RAW this week.

#5. Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso are not on the same page

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Roman Reigns shocked The Vision members by making his return during the main event. Upon his arrival, the Original Tribal Chief rescued The Usos from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. However, after this, Reigns and Jey were seen in an intense interaction where the OTC hyped The YEET Master.

Meanwhile, during this, Big Jim was standing in the background, and Reigns did not interact with him. He even hugged Jey Uso but seemingly ignored Jimmy. This subtly teases that Roman and Jimmy are not on the same page in WWE, and cracks are already forming in the OG Bloodline.

Ad

#4. Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker for WWE Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns already defeated Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris. After the Head of the Table's recent return on RAW and attack on Bron Breakker, it's likely that at WWE Crown Jewel PLE, the OTC might face the new Big Dog in a singles match.

The former Undisputed Champion facing Breakker has been a dream match for the fans for many years. The current storyline of The Vision vs. OG Bloodline seems to be a perfect setup for Roman vs. Bron in Perth.

Ad

#3. Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins will be working together in the future

Ad

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes were involved in a promo segment on the red brand. Both stars took shots at each other, and during this, The American Nightmare mentioned Brock Lesnar.

Rhodes pointed out how Paul Heyman introduced The Beast at Wrestlepalooza, and Cody wondered whether it was with the permission of The Visionary. In response, the World Heavyweight Champion confirmed that every decision of The Vision runs through him.

This eventually confirmed that Rollins had allowed The Oracle to reunite with The Beast Incarnate at the Indianapolis show. It subtly indicates that in the near future, fans can witness Rollins and Lesnar working together in WWE.

Ad

#2. Dominik Mysterio isn't losing the IC Title anytime soon

Dominik Mysterio once again managed to escape during a title defense as he defeated Rusev on RAW. The Dirty Dom outshone The Bulgarian Brute and connected a low blow to gain the advantage and secure the victory.

The Judgment Day member defeating the former US Champion seems like a subtle confirmation that he isn't losing the mid-card title anytime soon. Dom has recently defeated AJ Styles multiple times, and with the victory over Rusev, his title reign is expected to last longer on the red brand.

Ad

#1. IYO SKY may double-cross Rhea Ripley at WWE Crown Jewel

Ad

It's official that at Crown Jewel, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will team up against The Kabuki Warriors in a tag team match. However, on WWE RAW this week, the Genius of Sky seemed confused about The Kabuki Warriors despite their betrayal of her.

Asuka and Kairi Sane took advantage of this confusion and stood tall against Mami and SKY. Later, in a backstage segment, Rhea convinced IYO to team up at Crown Jewel, where the former Women's World Champion finally got ready for the tag team bout.

Meanwhile, this confusion might play a bigger role at Crown Jewel if The Empress of Tomorrow manages to manipulate SKY. This will eventually lead to a double-cross from IYO against The Eradicator.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications