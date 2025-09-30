  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Seth Rollins may have accidentally confirmed 10-time WWE Champion is part of The Vision

Seth Rollins may have accidentally confirmed 10-time WWE Champion is part of The Vision

By Love Verma
Published Sep 30, 2025 03:31 GMT
WWE
Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion. [Image credits: WWE on X]

The Vision's nightmare is back as Roman Reigns made his return on WWE RAW. The OTC rescued The Usos from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and the OG Bloodline reunited after nearly a year.

Ad

Amid this, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins also engaged in a heated war of words on the red brand. During this, it seems that The Visionary has confirmed that Brock Lesnar is part of The Vision alliance.

What happened on RAW between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

During the promo segment, the Undisputed WWE Champion pointed out Paul Heyman's actions at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. He said that if all decisions made by The Vision go through The Visionary, then whether he allowed The Oracle to introduce The Beast at the Indianapolis show.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

For those unaware, Lesnar destroyed John Cena at Wrestlepalooza and defeated him in a singles match. However, before the match, Heyman appeared on the apron and introduced The Mayor of Suplex City, much like he used to do during his association with Lesnar.

Now, in response to Rhodes' question, Seth Rollins confirmed that every decision goes through him in The Vision, which suggests that Seth was aware of Heyman's actions at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

Ad
Ad

This subtly means that the World Heavyweight Champion was the one who allowed Heyman to introduce Lesnar. It also raises the possibility that Brock could be part of The Vision, and Rollins accidentally confirmed it.

If this wasn't the case, there was no sense in Seth allowing Heyman to do the favor for Lesnar and permit him a reunion with The Beast Incarnate.

When can Brock Lesnar join forces with The Vision in WWE?

Currently, Brock Lesnar is on hiatus from WWE again. Reports indicate that Lesnar is expected to be off television for a while after his win at Wrestlepalooza. However, The Beast might return before Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 to join forces with The Vision.

Ad

Since Roman Reigns is back on Monday Night RAW and reunited with The Usos against the heel faction, it's likely that it will lead to a double-structured match at WarGames.

Now, if Reigns gets some alliance on his side to fight against The Vision, then Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman might bring Lesnar on their side as part of Team Rollins.

Why Brock Lesnar joining The Vision is a great decision to unfold

The association with Lesnar will be a great thing for the villainous group, as it will bring more spotlight. Additionally, WWE can set the stage for a potential match between Lesnar and Bron Breakker in the near future.

Ad

There are already reports of the 10-time WWE Champion facing the new Big Dog at WrestleMania 42. So early seeds can be planted when a potential ego clash happens at WarGames between The Beast and the former NXT Champion.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications