Seth Rollins may have accidentally confirmed 10-time WWE Champion is part of The Vision

The Vision's nightmare is back as Roman Reigns made his return on WWE RAW. The OTC rescued The Usos from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and the OG Bloodline reunited after nearly a year.Amid this, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins also engaged in a heated war of words on the red brand. During this, it seems that The Visionary has confirmed that Brock Lesnar is part of The Vision alliance.What happened on RAW between Cody Rhodes and Seth RollinsDuring the promo segment, the Undisputed WWE Champion pointed out Paul Heyman's actions at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. He said that if all decisions made by The Vision go through The Visionary, then whether he allowed The Oracle to introduce The Beast at the Indianapolis show.For those unaware, Lesnar destroyed John Cena at Wrestlepalooza and defeated him in a singles match. However, before the match, Heyman appeared on the apron and introduced The Mayor of Suplex City, much like he used to do during his association with Lesnar.Now, in response to Rhodes' question, Seth Rollins confirmed that every decision goes through him in The Vision, which suggests that Seth was aware of Heyman's actions at WWE Wrestlepalooza.This subtly means that the World Heavyweight Champion was the one who allowed Heyman to introduce Lesnar. It also raises the possibility that Brock could be part of The Vision, and Rollins accidentally confirmed it.If this wasn't the case, there was no sense in Seth allowing Heyman to do the favor for Lesnar and permit him a reunion with The Beast Incarnate.When can Brock Lesnar join forces with The Vision in WWE?Currently, Brock Lesnar is on hiatus from WWE again. Reports indicate that Lesnar is expected to be off television for a while after his win at Wrestlepalooza. However, The Beast might return before Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 to join forces with The Vision.Since Roman Reigns is back on Monday Night RAW and reunited with The Usos against the heel faction, it's likely that it will lead to a double-structured match at WarGames.Now, if Reigns gets some alliance on his side to fight against The Vision, then Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman might bring Lesnar on their side as part of Team Rollins.Why Brock Lesnar joining The Vision is a great decision to unfoldThe association with Lesnar will be a great thing for the villainous group, as it will bring more spotlight. Additionally, WWE can set the stage for a potential match between Lesnar and Bron Breakker in the near future.Wrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKBron Breakker vs. Brock Lesnar has been talked about taking place in the future. Potentially at WrestleMania 42 next year. (via @BodyslamNet)There are already reports of the 10-time WWE Champion facing the new Big Dog at WrestleMania 42. So early seeds can be planted when a potential ego clash happens at WarGames between The Beast and the former NXT Champion.