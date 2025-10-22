  • home icon
5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW this week

By Love Verma
Published Oct 22, 2025 04:01 GMT
Jey Uso vs CM Punk at SNME. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Jey Uso vs CM Punk at SNME. [Image credits: WWE.com]

The latest episode of WWE RAW concluded with another victory for Jey Uso. The YEET Master emerged as the winner of the Battle Royal and will face CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Additionally, another development occurred in the Bloodline Saga as tensions escalated between The Usos. Meanwhile, in this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us on the red brand this week.

#5. The Judgment Day implosion is on the horizon on WWE RAW

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are no longer the WWE World Tag Team Champions as AJ Styles and Dragon Lee dethroned them on RAW. However, before this title defense, the former Universal Champion expressed his frustration backstage, as Dominik Mysterio was the reason behind Adam Pearce booking this bout.

With Judgment Day no longer the champions, Balor might not hesitate to stand against Dom Dom. This will eventually lead to the breakup of the villainous faction as Finn could exit.

#4. Jimmy Uso could turn on Jey Uso now

Despite Jimmy Uso saving Jey multiple times in the Battle Royal, the YEET Master decided to eliminate his brother from the match. After the bout, Big Jim was visibly frustrated with the victory of the former World Heavyweight Champion.

This subtly drops a major hint for the potential heel turn of Jimmy, where he could go against the Samoan star and might cost him at Saturday Night's Main Event.

#3. Dominik Mysterio is not losing the IC Title anytime soon

Dominik Mysterio defeated Rusev and retained his Intercontinental Championship. The Dirty Dominik used a low blow to emerge at the top against the Bulgarian Brute. Meanwhile, the match's result subtly suggests that WWE has no apparent plans to take the title off Dominik's shoulders.

The title reign of the Judgment Day member might continue at least till Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 or by the end of 2025.

#2. Becky Lynch is no longer part of The Vision

Becky Lynch joined The Vision at WWE Clash in Paris 2025, helping Seth Rollins secure the victory. However, after the faction betrayed The Architect, The Man confronted Paul Heyman in a backstage segment on RAW, where she warned him.

Lynch disclosed that Rollins will take vengeance on Heyman after his comeback and destroy everything around him. The words of the Women's IC champion confirmed that she has left the group and now sides against Paul Heyman and his faction.

#1. Nikki Bella will soon get a Women's World Title match

Nikki Bella made her RAW return this week and rescued Stephanie Vaquer from The Judgment Day members. Following this, in a backstage segment, Vaquer and Nikki asserted to have each other's backs against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

However, as Stephanie is the title holder, the alliance with The Fearless One could be a seed planted for a future title feud between them. It will be only a matter of time before Nikki turns against Vaquer to get a title shot on WWE RAW.

Edited by Angana Roy
