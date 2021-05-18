5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW after WrestleMania Backlash: Champion suffers pinfall loss after 4 months, Superstar set for a huge push after ending long feud?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on the RAW after WrestleMania Backlash. We had a good pay-per-view on Sunday, and despite RAW's poor build, the matches from the red brand delivered more.

This week's episode was a huge improvement, and unlike the last pay-per-view, the build to Hell In A Cell 2021 seems to have started on the right note.

With shocking defeats, potential pushes, alliances, and heel turns, here are a few things WWE subtly hinted at on RAW this week:

#5 Bobby Lashley's open challenge on RAW and what's next for The All Mighty WWE Champion

MVP denying Drew McIntyre

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley and MVP walked out in the opening segment of RAW and the WWE Champion had several women on each side. MVP was bragging about the victory the previous night and announced an "Open challenge".

Drew McIntyre's music hit just after the announcement, and MVP completed his statement, saying it was an open challenge for anybody but Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre.

While the Scotsman was ready to settle the score right then, the two went away and bided their time until the end of the night.

While some names teased answering the open challenge, it was ultimately Kofi Kingston who decided to have a crack at Lashley, only to find out that the WWE Title wasn't on the line.

Kofi Kingston was the star of RAW this week. Not only did he beat his old rival Randy Orton, but he managed to do something even bigger. In what turned out to be a short-but-effective main event, Kofi Kingston pinned Bobby Lashley thanks to a distraction from Drew McIntyre.

While Xavier Woods was busy with the referee, MVP was on the verge of assisting Bobby Lashley by hitting Kingston with a cane. Instead, Drew McIntyre caught it and eventually helped the former WWE Champion get the victory.

While it seemed like a fluke win (or at least presented that way), here are two interesting bits of trivia.

This was the first time Bobby Lashley had been pinned in four months. Secondly, it was the first time that Kofi Kingston and Lashley squared off in a singles match.

So what does this mean? It's evident that Drew McIntyre will be involved in a Hell in a Cell match against Bobby Lashley, but will Kofi Kingston have a part to play as well?

As of this writing, it's hard to say. But he could end up being a roadblock for Lashley on the road to Hell in a Cell 2021.

