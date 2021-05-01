5 things WWE Subtly told us on SmackDown: 22-year veteran set for a move to RAW, Exciting Fatal Four-Way Title match revealed?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was a solid episode this week that didn't have many storylines featured. There were limited stars, but the entire show was centered around the extensive main event between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

We got a PPV main event-worthy match-up on free TV, and since that was the most important part of SmackDown, let's start with that:

#5 Daniel Bryan's incredible SmackDown run concludes, so what's next?

Roman Reigns with a fallen Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan has been a SmackDown guy for almost five years, starting from his run as the General Manager during his retirement. He spent a lot of time in that position, but once he was ready for his in-ring return in 2018, he resigned from that role.

His return run has been incredible, with his peak occurring in 2018-2019 as the Planet's (WWE) Champion. To think that a superstar as popular as Daniel Bryan could turn heel is incredible, but he did it and resumed being a popular babyface as well.

His run on SmackDown had to come to an end at some point. All the speculation started with his recent interview, where he was open about the fact that he wants to become a part-time superstar. The Leader Of The Yes Movement also said he felt disconnected despite headlining WrestleMania 37 this year.

He even mentioned his contract status, and not long after, a match was made official where if he lost, he would have to leave SmackDown for good. Roman Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan clean in this week's main event. The objective, of course, was to get heat on Roman Reigns and present Cesaro as the next Universal Title contender on SmackDown.

A long hiatus is possible, but what we can see happening is a brief run on RAW before his contract expires.

As weird as it would be to see, Daniel Bryan is likely to become a superstar on the red brand, and if not, he will take a hiatus and return as a part-time legend.

