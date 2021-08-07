5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Big rematch for John Cena after 2.5 years, Popular star to become 2-time Intercontinental Champion at SummerSlam?

This week's episode of SmackDown was a bit mixed. There was a decent amount of storyline progression, but the first half of the show didn't start too well. It certainly picked up in the second half, with an interesting conclusion.

We're only two weeks away from the biggest WWE pay-per-view of the year, SummerSlam. What did WWE subtly tell us this week on SmackDown? Find out below:

#5. Finn Balor's Universal title pursuit on SmackDown

Given that John Cena vs. Roman Reigns is the SummerSlam main event and the central feud on SmackDown, it's a bit odd that Finn Balor's Universal title pursuit feels more interesting.

For one, Balor just returned from a successful stint on NXT that lasted for nearly two years and saw him have another reign with the NXT Championship. Immediately upon his return, he challenged Reigns to the Universal title and The Head of the Table accepted.

While their match was going to be booked for SummerSlam, the contract signing last week was invaded just as Finn Balor was about to put the pen to paper. Baron Corbin, a desperate man, tried to sabotage him and sign the contract himself, only to be thwarted by John Cena.

Balor faced Corbin this week on SmackDown and unsurprisingly defeated the former United States Champion with ease. Despite the latter apologizing for his desperate actions pre-match, Balor didn't accept his apology.

The two-time NXT Champion said that the Finn Balor from two years ago would have been smiling, but he isn't that way anymore. It indicated that there was a new edge to his character. He also mentioned his willingness to go through Cena (a man he's already beaten) to get a Universal title shot - teasing a rematch from 2019.

Post-match, Reigns came out and told Balor that he understood his position and overall frustration, but told him to keep his name out of his mouth. The Usos jumped Finn Balor and although he cleared them out of the ring at first, the numbers game caught up to him when Roman Reigns re-entered the ring.

SmackDown ended with Balor getting choked out with the guillotine. A Finn Balor vs. John Cena match could happen soon, but there are only two episodes of the Blue brand left until SummerSlam 2021.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das