Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. There's a lot to unpack, starting right from the beginning. Thankfully, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H appearances have reduced significantly, which means that when they do come on an episode of WWE programming, the show becomes more special.

It was one of those moments where they had the entire roster present and they gave a rundown of the matches for the night. Some of the slightly less significant bits that we will be missing in this article are the Tag Team title match between The Street Profits and Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, as well as the SmackDown Women's Championship contract signing segment.

Not that they weren't important, we simply felt as though they didn't require individual points of discussion this week. Without wasting much time, let's get right into what WWE subtly told us on the season premiere of SmackDown.

#5 Despite controversies, WWE has big plans for Lars Sullivan on SmackDown

Lars Sullivan

Did you know that Lars Sullivan is a freak? If you didn't, watch SmackDown so Michael Cole can remind you about it 100 times in five minutes. It appears as though all it takes in WWE to get pushed is for Vince McMahon to be behind you. Given how Lars Sullivan's trajectory appears to be upon his WWE return, he certainly has some high-level backing.

It's a bit surprising, but despite all the controversies surrounding Lars Sullivan, WWE intends to push him hard on SmackDown. When he returned in the Draft Special episode of SmackDown last week, Lars Sullivan took out Jeff Hardy and Matt Riddle.

With both Hardy and Riddle getting drafted from SmackDown to RAW, it was time to give the WWE legend a farewell and that's exactly what Lars Sullivan did when he crushed The Charismatic Enigma.

It seems as though Lars Sullivan is going to get pushed on SmackDown regardless of what fans or people backstage think. In a way, WWE is risking a lot, but it seems that they will be portraying The Freak as a big Superstar on the Blue brand.