5 Things WWE Subtly told us on SmackDown: Incredible future plans for Seth Rollins, Title change to lead to top faction breaking up?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. The build-up to the Royal Rumble continued in Omaha, Nebraska, and this episode saw the fastest win in WWE history.

Natalya bragged about being in the Guinness Book of World Records, and said that she was going to add one more to her name by beating Aliyah in less than 3.8 seconds - the previous record.

The former NXT Superstar was beaten down before the match but pulled off the win, setting a new record of 3.17 seconds.

Madcap Moss got a big win over Sir Kofi Kingston. Apart from that, here are the things that WWE subtly told us on a good episode of SmackDown:

#5 Seth Rollins' character tease and his future after SmackDown

The only problem with the Roman Reigns-Seth Rollins feud on SmackDown is the fact that it seems to be a foregone conclusion that Reigns is winning. This is even despite the fact that The Tribal Chief has never beaten Rollins in a World Title match.

To add salt to the wound, two out of four World Championship wins of Seth Rollins happened by pinning Roman Reigns.

Rollins made sure to acknowledge the fact that Roman Reigns' track record against him in World Title matches isn't anything great.

Rollins even tried putting out his fist for a "Shield moment" for old times' sake, but Reigns said he was over that, which was another subtle but clever dig at his past.

Seth Rollins seemed to get the better of the verbal exchange between the two on SmackDown, pointing out the clear difference between their career paths. Rollins said that he "made" Roman Reigns, something that The Tribal Chief didn't seem to debate.

Not only this, but he said that Reigns has always needed help, while Rollins scratched and clawed his way by himself.

There were a few moments where it seemed like they were blurring the lines between reality and fiction, which is what makes wrestling a unique form of entertainment in itself.

So what did WWE subtly tell us in this segment on SmackDown? More than you might think. For one, Seth Rollins is the babyface of the feud despite still being a heel. Secondly, Roman Reigns is more than likely to win and retain, but that doesn't mean that The Messiah won't see championship gold.

We can see Seth Rollins emerging as the WWE Champion on the road to WrestleMania. Whether it's at Elimination Chamber or otherwise is yet to be seen, but there are going to be big changes coming soon.

